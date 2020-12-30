NEW BEDFORD — It wasn’t the way that the Bishop Feehan High girls’ hockey team wanted to start its season.
Goalie Avery Blanchard surrendered a goal less than two minutes into the Shamrocks’ game against Bishop Stang HIgh Wednesday at Hetland Arena, but shut hut out the Spartans over the final two periods. Still, it wasn’t enough as Feehan was dealt a 2-1 setback.
The Spartans netted the winning goal with just over two minutes left in the first period.
Bishop Feehan enjoyed a 26-24 advantage in shots and carried the play to the Spartans over the first two periods, but went unrewarded until the final five minutes of regulation.
Freshman Molly Braga scored a goal in her varsity debut with 4:38 remaining, with Grace Nelson assisting for her first career point.
Bishop Feehan had a power play with 1:40 remaining and pulled Blanchard (22 saves) in favor of a sixth attacker, but was unable to gain the equalizer.
The Shamrocks make their home debut Wednesday against St. Joseph’s at the New England Sports Village.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.