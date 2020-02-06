PEMBROKE -- The Bishop Feehan High girls' hockey team set a single-game record for goals, but fell 5-4 to Marshfield in a non-league game.
The Shamrocks took the lead on a first-period shorthanded goal off the stick of junior Maddie Krupwich, and then deadlocked the score at 2-2 and 3-3. Marshfield tallied a trio of third-period goals, taking a 4-3 lead at 3:28 and scoring what proved to be the game-winner at 6:51.
Senior captain Lucy Armour knotted the score at 3-3 for the Shamrocks at 3:02 of the third period, with Riley Leclair and Lauren Cullity assisting.
The Shamrocks generated 24 shots in the contest. Bishop Feehan closed the gap to 5-4 at 13:04 of the third period when junior captain Alana DiPlacido scored, with Brooke Borges and Leclair assisting. The Shamrocks then lifted goalie Avery Blanchard (21 saves) in favor of sixth attacker.
Bishop Feehan (1-13) tied the score at 2-2 at 8:45 of the second period on a goal by Alivia Fitzgibbons and Cullity. Fitzgibbons also set up Krupwich's go-ahead goal. The Shamrocks return to the New England Sports Village Sunday for a 1 p.m. matinee against Auburn.
King Philip 7, Shawsheen Reg. 0
BEDFORD -- For the second time in as many nights, the Warriors of King Philip emerged victorious and freshman goalie Mallory Johnston (six saves) recorded the shutout.
Makenzie Shandley tallied four goals for KP (7-10), which kept its postseason hopes alive. Shandley scored both of the Warriors' first-period goals and then tallied twice in the third period.
Avery Maxwell, Jess Daniels and Morgan Cunningham each netted a goal for KP, which had beaten Shawsheen 10-0 earlier in the season.
BOYS
Holliston 6, Norton 0
FOXBORO -- The Panthers of Holliston High notched their ninth victory of the season and snapped a seven-game (0-5-2) winless streak by skating past Norton in the Tri-Valley League game at the Foxboro Sports Center. The Lancers suffered just their second shutout loss of the season. Norton (5-9-1 overall) will carry a 1-3 slate over its past four games into Saturday night's (7 p.m.) contest in Foxboro against Dedham.
