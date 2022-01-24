ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High and King Philip High hockey teams both took home points from the New England Sports Village, but there was plenty for the Shamrocks and Warriors to improve upon.
King Philip twice gained the advantage in the final minute of periods, while senior Ben Feeley twice set up equalizers for Bishop Feehan as the Warriors and Shamrocks settlled for a 2-2 overtime deadlock.
“I thought that we were the better team,” King Philip coach Paul Carlow said after the Warriors had a 37-18 advantage in shots, with Bishop Feehan senior goalie Ryan D’Amato neutralizing the attack. “I like the way that we played, we got pucks to the net and he’s a very good goalie. That was a good high school hockey game.”
“When it came time for us to bear down in the third period and overtime, we did that,” Bishop Feehan coach Dave Franzosa said. “That was a great game,” the Bishop Feehan mentor said of his skaters emotion and energy in twice recovering from deficits and twice killing off KP power plays.
Senior Nolan Feyler gave KP with the lead in the final minute of the first period. Feyler jammed in a shot by Warrior senior captain Shaun Fitzpatrick from atop the right faceoff circle at 14:19 with James Boldy also assisting.
Senior Sean Crowther regained the lead for KP in the final minute of the second period with a terrific wrist shot in the slot. John Campbell set the sequence in motion with a strong forecheck, gaining possession of the puck with senior captain Kevin Birenbaum also assisting.
“They (KP) hemmed us in our defensive zone for a while,” Franzosa said of KP taking 11 first period shots and forcing six faceoffs in the attacking zone. “We had times where we struggled to get the puck out, but Ryan (D’Amato) played great.”
The Shamrocks, who have just one loss in their last five (2-1-2) outings, knotted the score at 1-1 just 24 seconds into the second period with sophomore Jon L’Esperance jamming in a loose puck at the left post with Ben Feeley assisting.
The Shamrocks tied the game at 2-2 with just under six minutes left in regulation time on a sizzling wrist shot from the left point by junior defenseman Tyler Slack. Feeley collected his second assist with captain Shane Walsh also having a helper.
King Philip has just one win in its last five (1-3-1) outings.
“We won the first period and out-shot them 11-4 in the third period,” Carlow said of the Warriors carrying the play into the Shamrock zone. “I felt like they tied us.”
King Philip had a power play for just a minute in the fifth minute of the second period as a penalty a minute later cancelled the man advantage.
KP had a second power play chance with 2:50 left in the third period. But, the Shamrock defensive congregation — Ryan Deveney, Tom Franzosa, Colin Findlen and Slack — weathered the storm with three clears, allowing the Warriors just one true scoring chance — a point blank shot by Feyler that D’Amato deflected.
In the 4-on-4 five-minute, “sudden victory” overtime session, KP’s stellar sophomore rearguard Brad Guden laced three shots on D’Amato. Franzosa had a shot off the left wing and a deflection for the Shamrocks’ best chances to take their first lead and the two points.
KP won five of eight faceoffs in the attacking zone during the second period and had ample opportunity to increase its lead — a point-blank shot by Feyler in the first minute, Fitzpatrick and Boldy in close at the second minute, Max Robison unleashing a shot from the left point in the third minute and Campbell with a shot from the point in the ninth minute.
Meanwhile, KP defenseman Sam Naggar came through with a stellar play to deny the Shamrocks of a 2-on-1 breakaway during a 4-on-4 situation in the seventh minute.
KP continued to force the issue on D’Amato in the third period with Fitzpatrick twice being at the net in the first minute, Cam Lehan-Allen unwinding a knuckleball of a shot in the third minute, Nate Garstka having a low drive in the sixth minute, while Ian Hill and Fitzpatrick followed with point blank bids.
The Shamrocks (4-7-2) return to the NESV Wednesday at 7 p.m. to meet Bishop Stang in a CCL game with rights to the Braga Cup, in memory of former Bishop Feehan coach Reid Braga at stake.
The Warriors resume their Hockomock League slate Wednesday with an 8 p.m. game in Taunton.
Canton 9, Foxboro 1
FOXBORO — With three goalkeepers out with illness, the Foxboro High Warriors had a most difficult defensive assignment in meeting with Davenport Division-leading Canton. The Bulldogs scored three first period goals en route to the Hockomock League win.
Jack Watts scored a late first period goal for the Warriors (3-4). Foxboro next hosts Oliver Ames Wednesday at 8 p.m.