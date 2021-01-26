WEST SPRINGFIELD — Unbeaten Pope Francis, the top-ranked MIAA Division 1 team in the state, scored a 9-1 victory over Bishop Feehan High Tuesday in a Catholic Central League game at the Olympia Center.
Ryan Leonard scored four goals for the Cardinals (5-0), including the go-ahead goal on a power play in the ninth minute.
Pope Francis led by three goals before the Shamrocks (1-7) scored their first goal in three games.
Bishop Feehan hosts Archbishop Williams Wednesday.
