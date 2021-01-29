ATTLEBORO — The intentions of the Bishop Feehan High hockey team were honorable, their will was ever-present and their engagement was energetic.
With A.J. Quetta’s Shamrock jersey No. 10 and his Boston Bruins jersey No. 10 draped on the dasher at New England Sports Village, it was an emotional and monumental return to the ice for the skaters from Holcott Drive on Friday.
On Wednesday, the day after the Bishop Feehan senior forward had suffered a life-altering accident on the ice Tuesday, the Shamrock team was disappointed that their game that night was postponed and that available ice for an impromptu practice session would not be taken.
The Shamrocks were determined to return to the ice and did Friday, but surrendered pairs of goals in each of the first two periods to No. 3-ranked Austin Prep in a 5-2 setback.
“The biggest thing is to get back to the rink,” Bishop Feehan coach Kevin Dunn said afterwards. “The kids were fine. The biggest thing too is to compete at this level (against state-ranked Catholic Central League opponents)”.
Junior goalie Ryan D’Amato (36 saves) made no less than a half-dozen point-blank stops for Bishop Feehan, while denying the Cougars on a short-handed solo breakaway bid for the go-ahead goal in the first period.
Unfortunately for the Shamrocks (1-8), they were unable to capitalize on a first period power play in the sixth minute; a carry-over 1:31 man-advantage into the second period; surrendered a short-handed goal on their third power play, and another man-advantage in the third period.
“Obviously going through this tragedy, it’s been in the back of everyone’s head,” Austin Prep coach Bill Pappas said of the determination of Bishop Feehan to get back on the ice, to support Quetta.
“It’s a tragedy — those guys did a great job, Bishop Feehan had a hell of a week,” Pappas added. “It’s unfortunate. We were glad to be part of the tribute to A.J.”
Bishop Feehan faced a four-goal deficit before sophomore Rogan Scanlon scored at 9:21 of the second period, tucking in a rebound with Aidan Scanlon and Jake Noel assisting.
The Shamrocks faced another four-goal deficit before scoring their second goal, at 10:10 of the third period on a most bizarre sequence. Austin Prep goalie Anthony Beaulieau attempted to clear the puck from the end line, but fired the sphere right into Aidan Scanlon and it trickled over the goal line.
“When we canceled the game Wednesday, the kids came to us and asked can we skate,?” Dunn recalled. “We had a good practice Thursday. They all looked good, they held up fine.”
Austin Prep (6-1-3) was coming off of a shellacking by No. 1 ranked Pope Francis. It had already taken a 4-3 decision over Bishop Feehan earlier in the season.
Nick Nardone scored on a breakaway at 11:39 of the first period for the Cougars’ go-ahead goal, and Doug Russo deflected home a third chance scoring opportunity for a two-goal lead 25 seconds later at 12:04.
The Cougars out-shot the Shamrocks 15-6 in the first period and 16-7 in the second period while foiling the four Bishop Feehan power plays in the game.
Brady McGrath gave the Cougars a 3-0 lead at 5:56 of the second period on a Shamrock defensive miscue, then Drew Thibodeau turned on his skating jets to score a short-handed goal for Austin Prep. Joe Thibodeau tallied goal No. 5 for the Cougars with a shot from the slot at 6:41 of the third period to create a 5-1 margin.
“Once the puck drops, you don’t want to play timid,” Pappas said. “You come in wide-eyed, but you almost want to change your game plan. We spoke to the kids (and told them) ‘This is what happens, don’t change your game plan. Life goes on.’ ”
The Shamrocks created a trio of early scoring chances in the first period with a drive from the right point by defenseman Shane Walsh, a loose puck chance by senior captain Kevin Barrera and a steal-breakaway bid by junior Will Jones.
The Cougars cleared the puck twice on the Shamrocks first power play, four times on the second man advantage and three times on the third man-up situation. Notably too, Bishop Feehan did not afford Austin Prep of a power play chance until the 11 th minute of the third period.
Bishop Feehan was able to win five of 10 faceoffs in the attacking zone over the first two periods as well. Sean Guinan was in close for a scoring chance six minutes into the second period, Aidan Scanlon had a partial breakaway in the 10 th minute and Rogan Scanlon created a steal and shot in the final minute.
“As we’re moving up, it’s hard to compete at this level,” Dunn said. “The biggest thing between us and the other teams is: we skate, they skate with a purpose. We have to get to that level. We can skate with them, but we lost some battles on the boards and turned the puck over in our zone.”
The Shamrocks return to NESV Sunday for a noon faceoff against Bishop Fenwick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.