ATTLEBORO — For the first time in four meetings with Bishop Fenwick, the Bishop Feehan High hockey team secured a point, skating to a 2-2 deadlock in the Catholic Central League game Sunday at the New England Sports Village.
The Shamrocks (1-8-1) took a 2-1 lead into the third period, but Bishop Fenwick netted the equalizer on a shorthanded goal with one minute remaining.
“It was a great effort by the kids, we won a lot of battles,” Bishop Feehan coach Kevin Dunn said of the competitive nature through all three zones. “Getting our first CCL points, that’s a plus.” Ethan Bairos tended goal for North, totaling 23 saves.
Ben Feely knotted the score at 1-1 for Bishop Feehan at 4:49 of the first period, with C.J. Botelho assisting.
Bishop Feehan gained a 2-1 lead in the final minute of the second period as Thomas Franziosa scored at 14:43, with Drew Payson assisting.
“We skated well, it was up and down the ice for all three periods,” Dunn added, as the Shamrocks had lost all three meetings with Bishop Fenwick before this season.
The Shamrocks went fruitless on three power-play chances. Bishop Feehan is slated for a Tuesday afternoon game at 4:30 in New Bedford against Dartmouth.
Franklin 6, Mansfield 1
FOXBORO — The Hornets were able to score just one goal for the second straight Hockomock League game in falling to Franklin. Senior captain Cam Page scored a first-period goal for Mansfield (0-5) to close the gap to 2-1, but Franklin tallied three times in the second period.
The Hornets were a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill, but went 0-for-5 on the power play.
Mansfield is slated for a 7:30 p.m. game Monday at the New England Sports Village against North Attleboro.
GIRLS Falmouth 4, King Philip 3
FALMOUTH — Sydney O’Shea tallied twice for the Warriors, but Falmouth scored a goal in the final seconds of the second period and scored the game-winning goal with 3:56 remaining in the game.
O’Shea’s first goal tied the score at 1-1 in the second period, while her second goal just 1:46 into the third period put KP in front 3-2. Mallory Johnston totaled 12 saves in goal for the Warriors.
Morgan Cunningham also added a second-period goal for the Warriors (2-2-1), which outshot Falmouth 22-16 in the contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.