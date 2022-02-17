BROCKTON — Senior forward Jack Watts scored a pair of goals and the Foxboro High boys hockey team survived a late flurry by Oliver Ames High to come away from with a 5-4 Hockomock League win Thursday night at Asiaf Rink.
The Warriors (8-9, 2-7 league) led 5-2 with just under five minutes remaining in the game, but had to play shorthanded the rest of the way after taking a boarding call as the Tigers scored twice, but could not get the equalizer.
“We’re lucky we held on at the end, but we got a lot of pucks on net,” Foxboro coach Mark Cedorchuk said.
Foxboro had 29 shots on goal while Warriors goalie Trevor Marder faced 26 shots in the win.
The Warriors took a 2-1 lead after the first period as Ben Ricketts opened the scoring at 13:21, assisted by Sullivan Kenneally, and Derek Axon made it 2-0 at 5:31, assisted by Steve Bridges.
Watts scored his first goal of the game at 6:26, assisted by Kenneally again, to regain the two-goal margin before the Tigers pulled within 3-2 by the end of the period. Tom Marcucella’s goal at 11:26 of the third period, assisted by Matt Grace, regained some breathing room for Foxboro, and Watts sealed the win with his second tally at 10:46 with Connor Hayes earning the assist.
Foxboro returns to Asiaf Rink to face Stoughton/Brockton Saturday at 10 a.m.
Bishop Feehan 1, Bishop Fenwick 1
Junior forward George Besarick scored the lone goal for the Crusaders in their Catholic Central League tie at Peabody Veterans Memorial Rink after both teams played a scoreless overtime period.
GIRLS
Bishop Fenwick 2, Bishop Feehan 1 (OT)
The Shamrocks girls fell in overtime, allowing a goal 49 seconds into the extra session in their Catholic Central League setback at Veterans Memorial Rink.
The first goal for Feehan came at 4:06 in the first period by Julia Tamul on a feed from Caitlin Kelley to tie the game at 1-all.
The contest was back-and-forth until the end of regulation.
The Shamrocks, who ended their regular season at 11-6-3, await the playoff seedings.