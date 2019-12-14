FOXBORO — The Foxboro boys’ hockey team used a pair of second-period goals to gain the advantage over Attleboro and came out on top of a 3-1 Hockomock League battle at the Foxboro Sports Center Saturday night in each team’s season opener.
After the Hockomock foes skated to a scoreless draw after the first period, Kirk Leach got Foxboro on the board with a goal assisted by Jack Watts. Defenseman Eoin Reager beat everyone down the ice for an unassisted tally to extend the Warrior lead to 2-0 after two periods.
In the third, Foxboro took a 3-0 lead when Sebastian Ricketts scored an unassisted goal on the power play.
“It’s always good to get that first league win out of the way early,” Foxboro coach Mark Cedorchuk said. “Certainly happy with how we played, and we’ll have to clean up the penalties.”
Goaltender Espen Reager stood tall with 17 saves on the night, including holding down the net during a 5-on-3 penalty kill for the Warriors with just four minutes remaining in the third period.
The Warriors next play Silver Lake Dec. 23 at the Hobomock Arena in Pembroke, while Attleboro aims for its first win Monday at 5 p.m. against D-R/Seekonk at the New England Sports Village.
Attleboro’s Ryan Morry tallied with 9:32 left in the third to account for Attleboro’s lone goal, while goaltender Nick Piazza had 19 saves.
North Attleboro 5, Smithfield 3
NORTH ATTLEBORO – Senior captain Dennis Morehouse recorded four points, including the first of three third-period goals, as the North Attleboro boys’ hockey team pulled out a 5-3 non-league victory over opposing Smithfield High on Saturday.
Senior Will Yeomans scored what proved to be the game-winning goal with four minutes left, breaking a 3-3 tie. Morehouse then assisted on an insurance goal from North Attleboro’s Jack Connolly with 2:23 remaining.
The Rocketeers scored three power-play goals in the contest, as Jake McNeany netted their lone goal of the first period. Matt McSweeney scored a man-advantage goal of his own in the second period, as the Rocketeers went into the third tied 2-2.
Morehouse (one goal, three assists) gave the Rocketeers a 3-2 lead early in the third period before Weymouth tied it with 5:22 left.
The Rocketeers unleashed 20 shots over the final two periods to hold a 28-18 advantage in shots on goal. North goaltender Nick DiGiacomo finished with 15 stops between the pipes.
North Attleboro (1-0) will host Oliver Ames on Wednesday.
Middleboro 3, D-R/Seekonk 0
ATTLEBORO — Middleboro used a pair of second-period power-play goals to pull away with the victory over D-R/Seekonk in their season opener at the New England Sports Village.
D-R/Seekonk (0-1) returns to the ice Monday at 5 pm to take on Attleboro, also at the NESV.
Tri County 7, O’Bryant 4
BOSTON — Cam King and Dean Ferzoco each scored a pair of goals and co-captain Jake Morgan tallied the eventual game-winner in the third period after Tri County had squandered a four-goal lead as the Cougars held off O’Bryant in a non-league season opener at Matthews Arena.
AJ Fusco opened the scoring at 13:03 of the first, and co-captain Brody Dalzell made it 2-0 four minutes later as the Cougars built a 4-0 lead before O’Bryant scored four straight to tie the game in the third period.
But Morgan put Tri-County back ahead, and Ferzoco’s second goal of the game, an empty-netter, clinched the game for the Cougars, who will visit South Shore Regional Wednesday.
Norton 3, Bellingham 3
Sophomore Mike Whalen gave Norton a 3-1 lead with six minutes remaining, but Bellingham tallied two goals in the final five minutes to force the Lancers to settle for a Tri-Valley League tie.
Bill McCarthy and Pat Donahue each second second-period goals as the Lancers took a 2-1 lead after the first two periods.
Collin Lyons played well between the pipes for the Lancers (0-0-1), who travel to Medfield on Wednesday.
GIRLS
Mansfield/Foxboro 4, King Philip 0
WALPOLE — Lilly O’Brien found the back of the net twice and goaltender Jess Widdop pitched a shutout in the season-opening victory for Mansfield-Foxboro over King Philip at the Rodman Arena.
Melissa Shanteler controlled a bouncing puck and beat the KP defense for the first goal of the game at 5:49 in the first period, while freshman Reese Pereira received an assist from her sister and junior captain, Emma Perreira, 28 seconds into the second period to extend the lead to 2-0.
Reese Pereira also tallied an assist on O’Brien’s first goal, while junior Ella Waryas picked up an assist on O’Brien’s second score. Alex Ledin extended the lead to 4-0 with her goal near the finish of the second period.
Mansfield/Foxboro (1-0) next plays at the New England Sports Village Friday against Bishop Feehan, and King Philip (0-1) takes on Franklin Wednesday at the Pirelli Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.