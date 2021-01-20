FOXBORO — Held scoreless through the first half of play, the Foxboro High boys’ hockey team pumped in five goals the rest of the way en route to its first victory of the Hockomock League season Wednesday, taking a 5-0 verdict over Stoughton High.
Foxboro scored a pair of power play goals and Jack Watts netted a short-handed goal for the Warriors with two minutes remaining.
Foxboro, which had 30 first-half shots outshot the Black Knights 71-12 with Foxboro goalie Connor Callahan earning his first varsity shutout.
Brady Daly and Kirk Leach scored 22 seconds apart midway through the second half for Foxboro, while Eoin Reager scored at 6:08 from Matt Grace and Kirk Leach on a power play.
Ben Ricketts made it a two-goal lead for Foxboro with a shorthanded goal at 9:37 from Grace. Daly (at 12:45) and Leach (at 13:07, from Watts) tallied the third and fourth Foxboro goals. Watts finished the scoring with a power play goal at 20:30, Reager and Leach assisting.The Warriors return to the ice Friday in Brockton for a 7 p.m. faceoff against Stoughton.
Canton 6, North Attleboro 1
ATTLEBORO — The unbeaten Bulldogs tallied once in the first period and twice two more in the second stanza to take the Hockomock League win.
Junior Sam Clarke put North Attleboro on the scoreboard early in the third period with Brady Sarro assisting, but Canton (4-0) added three more goals, capped by an empty-netter. Jim Burtch started in goal for North, while Kyle Gruber took over in the third period.
North Attleboro had a power play chance in the second period and a 6-on-4 advantage in the third period. The Rocketeers (1-3) host Attleboro Friday.
GIRLS St. Mary’s, Lynn 3, Bishop Feehan 1
LYNN — Freshman Maegan Cronan pulled the Shamrocks into a tie before Bishop Feehan went scoreless over the final 35 minutes in its Catholic Central League loss.
St. Mary’s (3-1-1) took the lead in the fifth minute, regained the lead at 2-1 with seven seconds left in the “first half” and added a third goal with two minutes left in the “second half.”
Cronan scored on a solo dash to deadlock the score at 1-1.
St. Mary’s owned a 28-17 advantage in shots with Bishop Feehan goalie Avery Blanchard totaling 25 saves.
The Shamrocks (1-4) went scoreless on four power play chances. The Shamrocks host Arlington Catholic Wednesday at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.