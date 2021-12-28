NEW BEDFORD — After a 10-day hiatus from competition, the Foxboro High hockey team returned to the ice and took a 5-4 victory over Old Rochester Regional High Tuesday at the Dartmouth Holiday Tournament at Hetland Arena.
Jack Watts scored twice and had three assists for Foxboro (2-0), which plays the winner of the Bishop Stang-Dartmouth game Thursday at 8 p.m. in the championship game.
“We’ve been skating well in practice, we just haven’t had any games,” Foxboro coach Mark Cedorchuk said.
The Warriors scored pairs of goals in the second and third periods. Watts’ second goal of the game a minute into the third period regained the lead at 4-3 for Foxboro before ORR knotted the score in the sixth minute. Watts set up Matt Grace for Foxboro’s fifth goal, at 7:09 for what was the game-winning goal.
Alex Coviello tied the game for Foxboro with a goal in the first period. The game was tied at 3-3 after Watts scored off of an assist from Tom Marcucella with one second left in the second period.
Josh Marcoux totaled 17 saves for Foxboro, allowing one goal in both the first and third periods. The Warriors face Blue Hills Regional Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. in Canton.
East Greenwich 4, North Attleboro 2
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. — Rocketeers’ senior center Nick Longa scored twice, but North Attleboro allowed the first three goals of the second period in losing the second-round contest of the Bronco Holiday Classic.
North Attleboro (2-3) meets Moses Brown Academy Wednesday at 2 p.m.
“We didn’t lose for a lack of effort,” North Attleboro coach Kyle Heagney said. “We battled hard, but we’re having difficulty finishing our chances.”
Longa put the Rocketeers ahead at 4:13 of the first of two 22:30 periods with Nik Kojoian and Sam Clarke assisting. The Avengers scored at the six-, eight- and 16-minute marks of the second period to gain the lead. Longa scored his second goal at 19:52 of the second period with North lifting goalie Kyle Gruber in favor of a sixth skater. Anthony Westcott and Kojoian assisted on Longa’s tally.
Bishop Fenwick 5, Bishop Feehan 3
BOSTON — The Shamrocks surrendered a pair of third period goals, including the go-ahead goal on a breakaway 25 seconds into the final stanza in the opening-round loss of the Catholic Memorial Tournament.
Eric Lund scored on the power play for the Shamrocks late in the first period to cut Fenwick’s lead to 2-1. Ryan Deveney scored a pair of second period goals for Bishop Feehan, with the second one giving the Shamrocks their first and only lead at 3-2 at the 12-minute mark.
Ethan Bairos totaled 25 saves in goal for Bishop Feehan.
The Shamrocks (1-3) play in a consolation-round game Wednesday at 1 p.m.
