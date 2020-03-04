BOURNE — The solace that the Foxboro High hockey team felt while skating off the ice at Gallo Arena Wednesday came from the fact that they had skated nearly stride for stride with Hanover High, one of the perennial powers of MIAA Division 3 through the years.
“We were right there, the kids gave it everything they had,” Foxboro coach Mark Cedorchuk said after the Indians nipped the Warriors 2-1 in their MIAA Division 3 South Sectional semifinal game.
Hanover scored the winning goal barely a minute after the Warriors had knotted the score on a goal from the left faceoff circle by sophomore Eoin Reager. Manning Morris’ go-ahead tally came on a shorthanded score just 15 seconds after an Indian was sent to the penalty box.
“Hats off to Foxboro,” Hanover coach Jon Abban said of the Warriors. “They stuck to their game plan. They played a tight game and their goalie (Espen Reager) stood on his head. We live for another day.”
No. 7 seed Foxboro (12-5-5) had its 12-game (9-0-3) unbeaten skein snapped as the Warriors reached the Division 3 South semifinals for the first time in program history.
Hanover enjoyed a 35-18 advantage in shots, but Foxboro forced the issue over the final 15 minutes, putting eight shots on goal and winning seven of 10 faceoffs in the attacking zone.
Foxboro was foiled on two power play chances, one each in the first and third periods. But true scoring chances were slim over the first two periods as Hanover took control of the blue line, preventing the Warriors’ odd-man rushes, breakaways or clean puck possession.
“We got some pucks to the net, we wanted to get pucks in deeper,” Cedorchuk said.
Reager, Foxboro’s senior captain in goal, had 13 first period saves to hold off Hanover and 13 second period saves, blanking the Indians for 11-plus minutes.
Reager and the Warrior penalty-killing unit of Matt Grace, Alex Coviello, Sebastian Ricketts and Eoin Reager denied Hanover on a power play five minuntes into the game. Reager then made a terrific save on a Hanover short-handed bid in the 11th minute of the first period; denied a point-blank shot in the eighth minute of the second period; and made another big save on a shot in the slot in the third minute of the third period.
Reager’s brother, Eoin, breathed new life into Foxboro with his goal on a wrist shot from the left side at 9:12 of the third penalty, with Ron MacLellan assisting.
However, the joy was short-lived as Hanover converted a loose puck in the neutral zone into a 2-on-1 shorthanded breakaway with Ethan Davis, setting up Morris’ goal as the Indians regained the lead at 10:17.
“Our defense struggled, at tournament time you’re going to have one of those games and this was it,” Abban said of his No. 3 seed Indians (19-3-2), who have won 10 of their last 11 outings, with Foxboro being the 19th opponent to be limited to two goals or less by senior goalie Matt Rowe.
“We didn’t give them many quality chances, but we won the game, that’s it,” said Abban.
Foxboro had three scoring chances in the first period as Brady Daly was in close on the right side in the fifth minute; Sebastian Ricketts labeled a hard shot off the right wing a minute later; and Jack Watts got the rubber on net in the final minute of the session.
In the second period, Watts and Kirk Leach combined on a 2-on-1 breakaway in the fourth minute and Brady Callahan launched a backhander, followed by a Watts bid, both in the ninth minute.
Two minutes into the third period, Ricketts had a partial breakaway; Leach had a point-blank bid in the ninth minute; and the Warriors lifted Reager from the goal with 1:11 left in favor of a sixth skater, but were unable to net the equalizer.
“They got a break on the first goal when we didn’t get it out,” said Cedorchuk. “Somehow, it kind of got pinched in, we should have gotten to the puck. They transitioned pretty quick (on the shorthanded goal) and our inside defense got caught.”
Hanover had taken the lead at 11:33 of the second period on a Foxboro turnover, the puck coming off of the right wall with Nate DelPrete finishing off the chance.
“I wouldn’t be surprised to see those guys (Hanover) go all the way and win it,” said Cedorchuk. “I couldn’t be prouder of this senior class, the character that they have, they laid down the foundation for where we’re at.
“We know what it takes to get to the next level, to move forward,” he added. “This is the best season Foxboro hockey has ever had.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.