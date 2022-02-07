FOXBORO — After a scoreless first two periods, the Taunton High boys hockey team struck for four goals in the final periods to knock off Foxboro High 4-1 Monday night in a Hockomock League game at Foxboro Sports Center.
The Warriors (6-7, 1-6 league) had several scoring opportunities, but could only convert when Brett Axon tied the game a 1-all at the eight-minute mark of the third period after Taunton had opened the scoring a minute earlier. Matt Grace and Alex Coviello assisted on Axon’s goal.
Taunton took the lead with a pair of goals with 4:31 and 1:53 remaining in regulation, and knocked in an empty-netter for the final.
Foxboro hosts North Attleboro Wednesday night.