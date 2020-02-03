FOXBORO — The Foxboro High hockey team is playing its best hockey of the season.
The Warriors scored pairs of goals during each period against North Smithfield High (R.I.) on Monday while limiting the Northmen to merely seven shots on goalie Espen Reager over the first two periods of play,
Senior Ron MacLellan netted two goals, while Ben Ricketts, Brady Daly and Kirk Leach each had a goal and an assist as the Warriors skated to a 6-1 victory in the non-league game at Foxboro Sports Center.
The Warriors (7-4-4) are unbeaten in their past six games at 4-0-2 and have allowed just two goals over their past nine periods of play.
“They feel like they can get pucks to the net and score,” Foxboro coach Mark Cedorchuk said of his Warriors, who created a 14-3 edge in shots in the first period and a 13-4 margin during the second period, skating into the third period with a 4-0 advantage.
“Overall, we played well, we moved the puck up the ice, I liked the way that our guys were skating,” Cedorchuk added.
The Warriors were whistled for only one late third period penalty and Reager was denied the shutout when North Smithfield scored on a rebound at 8:48 of the third period.
Foxboro tallied twice within a 31-second span midway through the first period to gain the lead. Daly won the draw off of a faceoff to the left of the Northmen goalie and sent the puck to Ricketts, a senior, who turned the red light on at 8:54.
On their next rush, the Warriors tallied again as Daly, a junior, whistled in a wrist shot in the slot, with Ricketts assisting, at 9:25.
“They (North Smithfield) came out pretty fast, they had some good chances at the start of the first period,” Cedorchuk said. “We weren’t sure how it would go, they came out quickly. We made some adjustments and saw how they were forechecking us.”
The Warriors tallied twice within a three-minute span again late in the second period. MacLellan scored his first goal of the game at 11:40, flipping a nifty backhand shot past the Northmen goalie with Jack Watts assisting.
With two seconds left, Eoin Reager scored on a shot off of the right side at 14:58 with Ryan Jacobs assisting.
“We capitalized on odd-man rushes and got pucks to the net,” Cedorchuck said. “We capitalized on the chances that we had, our guys were getting shots on the net and they were going in.”
Meanwhile, Foxboro’s defensive tandems, Eoin Reager with Alex Coviello and Kyle McGinnis with Dylan Pothier were strong in their transition with the puck out of the Warrior zone.
For a third time, the Warriors tallied twice within a short span in the third period. Leach made it 5-0 Foxboro just 29 seconds into the third period by scoring on a breakaway. Then at 3:27, MacLellan scored his second goal on a rebound of a Leach shot.
“It’s a good feeling, a lot better than getting an ‘L’,” Cedorchuk said. “The winning becomes contagious.”
Foxboro plays the fourth of five straight games at Foxboro Sports Center Saturday with a 7:30 p.m. contest against Mansfield.
