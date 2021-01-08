FOXBORO — After killing off successive two-minute minor penalties over the final four minutes of the second period, the Foxboro-Mansfield girls’ hockey team trailed by a goal heading into the final period of its Hockomock League season opener against King Philip Regional High Friday at Foxboro Sports Center.
Seniors Meg O’Hara and Ella Waryas scored third period goals, while senior goalie Jess Widdop proved her value between the pipes as Foxboro-Mansfield pulled out a 2-2 tie with King Philip.
“Killing off those two penalties were the key to the game,” Foxboro-Mansfield coach Roy Bain said.
Senior defenseman Emma Pereira and Waryas worked extra on the penalty-killing usints in foiling KP during the four minutes, includng 10 seconds in which the Warriors held a two-man advantage.
“Without Jess (Widdop, 24 saves) we lose that game 5-2,” Bain said.
The four-year starter denied KP on eight shots over a scoreless first period and six shots in allowing just one second period goal.
It was a wild flurry of a finish as Waryas scored the go-ahead goal for Foxboro-Mansfield on a rebound off a Pereira shot with 1:41 remaining.
KP coach Ken Assad yanked goalie Mallory Johnston (26 saves) in favor of a sixth attacker and freshman Kelly Holmes jammed in the equalizer with a minute left.
“That was a crucial point for us in that second period, not getting a goal on the power play,” Assad said.
KP had six shots during the first man-advantage with Riley Ryan and Meg Sherwood having good chances denied by Widdop. The Warriors unleased seven shots during the second man-advantage with Avari Maxwell and Kayla O’Brien having good bids once again blocked by Widdop.
Foxboro-Mansfield had deadlocked the score at 1-1 on O’Hara’s drive from the blue line through traffic at 4:03 of the third period.
KP took the lead at 5:31 of the second period on a goal by senior Kara McWhinney.
KP and Foxboro-Mansfield went scoreless through the first period, but it was the Warriors who claimed plenty of prime scoring chances with Widdop answering the call. The Foxboro-Mansfield goalie robbed Sydney O’Shea on a point blank shot in the slot in the 12 th minute.
That was after KP’s Morgan Cunningham had a steal and shot in the third minute and a partial breakaway in the 11th minute both stopped by Widdop. KP’s Libby Curran sent in a low drive through traffic in the eighth minute, while Ryan had two good chances, one off the right wing and another in a slot in the 11 th minute.
Foxboro-Mansfield had a power play chance two minutes into the second period, unleashing five shots, two on Johnston, who denied Waryas on a shot off of the right wing, then a brilliant save on a point blank shot off the stick of Reese Pereira.
The teams go back at it again Saturday at 5:20 in Foxboro.
BOYS Franklin 7, Foxboro 2
FRANKLIN — Franklin scored five unanswered goals goals to trim the Warriors who had led 1-0 and then taken took a two-goal lead. Eoin Reagher put Foxboro on the scoreboard, cutting the gap to one with Jack Watts and Brady Daly assisting before the Panthers pulled away.
Jack Spinney tended goal for Foxboro, facing 32 shots. irk Leach netted the Warriors’ second goal with Daly assisting.
King Philip 3, Mansfield 2
FOXBORO — The Warriors rebounded from a two-goal first period deficit, while sophomore goalie Kyle Abbott blanked the Hornets in the final two periods.
Junior Shaun Fitzpatrick netted the-winning goal for KP (2-0) at 10:21 of the third period, finishing off a nifty rush and pass from senior defenseman Rocco Bianculli. KP tallied twice span early in the second period to tie it on goals by James Boldy (at 0:56 from Paul McDonald and Justin Yatsuhashi) and freshman Brad Guden (at 4:33 from Quin Gartska and Boldy) put the Warriors on the scoreboard..
Junior Mark DeGirolamo factored in both goals for Mansfield (0-2). DeGirolamo put the Hornets in front at 9:46 of the first period and set up Kyle Oakley with 34 seconds left in the period for a two-goal lead.
Abbott denied the Hornets of a potential equalizer with six seconds remaining in regulation.
