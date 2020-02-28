CANTON — When the Foxboro High hockey team last skated onto the ice at the Canton Ice House, the Warriors came away with the Dan Jordan Classic Tournament title and a 4-1 title win over Abington High.
Ten days later, the Hockomock League powers met again in Friday’s opening round of the MIAA Division 3 South Sectional, and once again, the Warriors took the win, this time a 4-0 victory over the Green Wave to roar into Sunday’s quarterfinal round back in Canton against No. 2 seed St. John Paul at 1:25 p.m.
The Warriors scored four third period goals against Abington, including two apiece by Jack Watts and Ron MacLellan to pull away after 30 scoreless minutes.
“The kids were a little anxious, but the good thing was that we knew our opponent,” Foxboro coach Mark Cedorchuk said of his Warriors, who held the territorial edge, puck possession and an advantage in shots, but could not score over the first two periods.
Junior center Kirk Leach assisted on three goals as the Warriors tallied three goals within the final five minutes of the game. Meanwhile, senior goalie Espen Reager turned aside 14 shots for the shutout as Foxboro allowed Abington just one power play, that coming in the first period at the seven-minute mark.
No. 7 seed Foxboro (11-4-5) stretched its unbeaten string to 11 games (8-0-3) after No. 10 seed Abington entered the postseason with only one loss in its previous seven (4-1-2) games.
Watts, a sophomore, scored the winning goal for Foxboro 2:33 into the third period, unassisted. Watts took a loose puck in front of the Abington net and let loose a shot over the goalkeeper’s glove.
He also scored Foxboro’s fourth goal, an empty-netter at 13:43 with Leach collecting his third assist of the game.
MacLellan, the Warriors’ senior captain, presented Foxboro with a two-goal lead at 10:28 of the third period with Eoin Reager and Leach assisting. MacLellan then tallied again at 13:09 with Kyle McGinnis and Leach assisting.
“We had a lot of chances, we had more time of possession,” Cedorchuk said. “We were getting pucks to the net. In the second period, when they had some strong play, we held them off and we kind of wore them down in the third period.”
