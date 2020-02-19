CANTON — The Foxboro High hockey team netted pairs of goals in the second and third periods to stun Abington High 4-1 for the Dan Jordan Hockey Classic title Wednesday.
Kirk Leach scored twice and Ron MacLellan collected three assists for Foxboro.
“We played to our team speed,” Foxboro coach Mark Cedorchuk said.
Senior goalie Espen Reager (19 saves) blanked the Green Wave in both the first and third periods as the Warriors closed the regular season at 10-4-5 and on a 7-0-3 unbeaten streak.
Leach tallied twice for Foxboro, which amassed 46 shots. Leach scored the Warriors’ second goal of the second period (at 11:12 from Jack Watts and Ron MacLellan) and the Warriors’ fourth goal, in the third period with Alex Coviello and MacLellan assisting.
Eoin Reager put Foxboro ahead in the second period (at 2:06 from MacLellan and Leach). MacLellan scored in the third period (at 3:56 from Kyle McGinnis and Leach).
Foxboro was assessed just three penalties in the game, none during the third period.
D-R/Seekonk 3, Attleboro 2
ATTLEBORO — Devin Dailey scored with four seconds remaining as the MIAA Division 2-Tournament-bound D-R/Seekonk hockey team (14-5-1) trimmed Attleboro at the New England Sports Village in a non-league game.
D-R/Seekonk extended its unbeaten skein to seven games (6-0-1), having allowed just eight goals over that span.
AHS (5-14-1) beat D-R/Seekonk 3-1 earlier in the season, but ended the campaign with losses in five of their last six contests.
The Bombardiers and D-R/Seekonk were tied 1-1 after the first period and 2-2 after the second period.
Noah Bastis scored in the first period for D-R/Seekonk, while Liam Fecteau had the second period goal.
Bishop Feehan 3, Danvers 3
PEABODY — The Shamrocks rallied from a two-goal deficit after two periods to pick up a point.
Third period goals by Kevin Barreira (from Kevin Borah) in the third minute and by Jason Sullivan on the power play (from Barreira) in the ninth minute earned Bishop Feehan the deadlock.
The Shamrocks (10-8-2) trailed 1-0 after one period before Borah put Bishop Feehan on the scoreboard with a second period goal, assisted by Barreira.
The Shamrocks had 48 shots, but went 1-for-3 on the power play in the third period. Ryan D’Amato had 21 saves in goal.
Mansfield 6, Barrington 2
FOXBORO — The MIAA Division 1-South Tournament-bound Hornets received two goals off from Kevin Belanger and shutout goaltending by Sean McCafferty (18 saves) through two periods in the non-league win.
Mansfield (7-7-6), headed for the Division 1 South Sectional, took a 2-0 first period lead and owned a 5-0 advantage entering the third period. Chris Jenkins and Mark DeGirolamo also had goals.
GIRLS LaSalle Academy 4, Foxboro-Mansfield 2
FALMOUTH — Foxboro-Mansfield will have to at least gain a tie in its season finale Thursday against Whitman-Hanson to reach the MIAA Tournament after losing to LaSalle Academy of Providence.
LaSalle scored in the sixth and eight minutes of the second period to take a 3-1 margin into the third period.
Lily O’Brien put Foxboro-Mansfield (9-9-1) ahead in the first period, while Melissa Shanteler netted a third period goal. Jess Widdop totaled 38 saves in goal for Foxboro-Mansfield, which generated 25 shots.
Oakmont Academy 1, Bishop Feehan 0
AUBURN — The Shamrocks held an 18-12 shooting edge and had four power play opportunities, including a 5-on-3 advantage for nearly two minutes, in the consolation round loss of the Kelly O’Leary Tournament.
Goaltender Avery Blanchard racked up 11 saves for Bishop Feehan (2-14-1).
King Philip 3, Ursuline 3
ROXBURY — The Warriors’ season came to an end one point shy of qualifying for the MIAA Tournament.
King Philip (10-11-1) had goals by Makenzie Shandley, Morgan Cunningham and Katarina Precobb, while senior captain and goaltender Cristina Coleman made 19 saves in her final contest.
