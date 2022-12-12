FOXBORO — Protecting a 3-1 advantage midway through the third period against Attleboro High Monday at Foxboro Sports Center, the Foxboro High hockey team’s penalty killing units were repellent in front of junior goalie Trevor Marder, killing back-to-back penalties and thwarting the Bombardiers twice while allowing just one shot on Attleboro’s first power play, then creating four clearances of the puck and two steals on the second chance.

Buoyed by pairs of goals off the sticks of senior captain Alex Coviello and freshman Owen McAuliffe, Foxboro skated to a 4-1 Hockomock League win over the Bombardiers, presenting new head coach Eric Galanti with his first career win behind the Warriors’ bench.