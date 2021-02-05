ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High hockey team put a scare into Hockomock League power Franklin High, but came up short, falling 3-1 at New England Sports Village Friday night.
Franklin scored the first two goals of the game before Nate Parker put the Bombardiers broke the ice late in the first period with Aidan Diggin and Aidan Dryjowicz assisting.
Bombardier goalie Nick Piazza repeatedly denied Franklin, finishing with 45 saves.
Attleboro had a third period power play chance, but was unable to convert.
The Bombardiers (1-4) have a 1 p.m. game Sunday at NESV against Mansfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.