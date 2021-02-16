FRANKLIN — Senior Emma Pereira and junior Kylie O’Keefe scored go-ahead goals, but the Franklin High hockey team rallied for two third period goals to trump Foxboro/Mansfield 3-2 in their Hockomock League game at Pirelli Arena Tuesday.
O’Keefe regained the lead for Foxboro/Mansfield (3-4-2) 15 seconds into the second period with Ella Waryas and Melissa Shanteler assisting.
Jess Widdop totaled 26 saves in goal for Foxboro/Mansfield. Franklin, which finished the season on a five-game win streak, tied the score at 1-1 in the final minute of the first period and again at 2-2 in the fifth minute of the third period. Two minutes later, the Panthers netted the game-winner.
Pereira scored an unassisted goal to put Foxboro-Mansfield ahead at 6:12 of the first period.
Foxboro-Mansfield has two games remaining, returning to action Friday at 8 p.m. against King Philip and then Sunday at 7 p.m. at the NESV against Bishop Feehan.
BOYS Canton 6, Foxboro 0
CANTON — The unbeaten Davenport Division champion Bulldogs (11-0-1, 8-0-0) have allowed only eight goals this season, just four over their last five games after blanking Foxboro in a Hockomock League game.
Ryan Spinney worked two-plus periods in goal for Foxboro, while Connor Callahan took over in the third period, the duo combining for 41 saves.
Canton gained a 2-0 lead after one period and took a 3-0 lead into the third period. Foxboro was afforded just one second period power play.
Foxboro (4-5) returns to the ice Wednesday for a 7:30 p.m. game against North Attleboro at NESV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.