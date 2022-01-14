FOXBORO — Tom Franzosa notched a natural hat trick with a goal in each period to boost the Bishop Feehan hockey team to a 5-2 victory over Newton North High in the opening round of the Travis Roy Beanpot Tournament Friday at Foxboro Sports Center.
Tyler Slack scored his first varsity goal for Bishop Feehan (3-6), while Ryan Deveney had a power play goal.
The Shamrocks took a 1-0 first period lead on Franzosa’s first goal and held a 3-1 margin entering the third period.
Ryan D’Amato totaled 25 saves in net for Bishop Feehan, which plays in the title game Saturday at 8 p.m.