MILTON — The King Philip Regional High girls hockey team rode four goals from Kelly Holmes to close the curtain on its regular season with a 5-2 win over Bishop Stang High Thursday at Ulin Rink to capture the Battle of the ‘U’ tournament.

The Warriors trailed 1-0 entering the second period, but rallied with three goals to Stang’s one in the middle period. King Philip’s defense locked down from there for the win to finish the regular season at 11-10.