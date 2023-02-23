MILTON — The King Philip Regional High girls hockey team rode four goals from Kelly Holmes to close the curtain on its regular season with a 5-2 win over Bishop Stang High Thursday at Ulin Rink to capture the Battle of the ‘U’ tournament.
The Warriors trailed 1-0 entering the second period, but rallied with three goals to Stang’s one in the middle period. King Philip’s defense locked down from there for the win to finish the regular season at 11-10.
The Warriors’ fifth goal was scored by Katie McGann as Nikki McDonald added three assists to her multi-point game. Mara Boldy, Kat Precobb and Lydia Maxwell also notched assists.
King Philip goalie Mallory Johnston stopped 36 shots for the win.
The Warriors prepare to enter the postseason ranked No. 22 in Division 2 and winners of five of their last six games.
“What I like is the defense and goalie are playing tough,” KP head coach Ken Assad said. “It’s important to have that going into the postseason.”
BOYS Archbishop Williams 3, Bishop Feehan 0
FALMOUTH — The Shamrocks were blanked at Falmouth Ice Arena to end the regular season at 10-11-1.
Bishop Feehan is ranked No. 26 in Division 1.