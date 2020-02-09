FOXBORO -- Twice rallying from one-goal deficits, the Mansfield High hockey team battled back to tie Foxboro High 2-2 Saturday in a Hockomock League game at the Foxboro Sports Center and qualified for the MIAA Tournament.
Jake Lund tallied twice for the Hornets over the final 15 minutes, netting the second equalizer at 11:29 of the third period for Mansfield (5-6-6), which clinched second place in the Kelley Rex Division (with a 3-1-4 record) to gain a spot in postseason competition.
Jack Watts turned the red light on twice for Foxboro (7-4-5), which extended its unbeaten skein to seven games (4-0-3).
Espen Reager produced 34 saves in goal for Foxboro, blanking Mansfield on 10 first-period shots and through the second period as well. Sean McCafferty, in goal for Mansfield, totaled 25 saves, blanking the Warriors for spans of 18 and 22 minutes in the contest to give the Hornets an opportunity for points.
"We battled, not once did we lose our focus," Mansfield coach Mike Balzarini said of the Hornets being held scoreless by Reager through 30 minutes. Lund put the Hornets on the scoreboard, tying the score at 1-1 in the fourth minute of the third period.
Watts put Foxboro in front at 3:25 of the wide-open second period, with Ron MacLellan assisting. Watts regained the lead for the Warriors at 10:39 of the third period, batting in a rebound of an Eoin Reager shot.
"We got a lot more pucks to the net; the defense was moving the puck well," Foxboro coach Mark Cedorchuk said.
Mansfield is off until a non-league game with Shrewsbury Saturday, while Foxboro hosts Wayland in a non-league game Wednesday.
King Philip 1, Oliver Ames 0
FOXBORO -- For the second time this season, the King Philip Warriors emerged from a Hockomock League confrontation with the Tigers with a one-goal win. Nolan Feyler scored the lone goal of the game for KP at 6:57 of the first period, with Kyle Gray assisting.
Junior goalies Jesper Makudera (12 saves) and Nate Ihley (10 saves) shared the goaltending duties for KP (10-4-3), which topped OA 3-2 earlier in the season.
KP killed a pair of OA power plays in the first period and one in the third. The Warriors travel to the NESV Wednesday for a 4 p.m. faceoff against North Attleboro.
Canton 7, Bishop Feehan 1
ATTLEBORO -- The Hockomock League powerhouse Bulldogs scored five second-period goals in skating past Bishop Feehan in the non-league game. Canton took the lead with a power-play goal and built a 5-1 lead in the second period with another man-advantage. The Bulldogs had a 32-17 disparity in shots.
Colin Findlen scored the lone goal for the Shamrocks in the first period, knotting the score at 1-1. The Shamrocks (8-8-1) return to the NESV Wednesday to host Coyle-Cassidy for the Reid Braga Cup at 6 p.m.
Attleboro 4, Stoughton 0
BROCKTON -- Jayden Rossi tallied twice, including netting the game-winning goal for Attleboro at 5:04 of the first period as the Bombardiers kept their postseason hopes alive. Austin Blais set up Rossi's go-ahead goal, the first of his two assists. Rossi scored the fourth goal for AHS (from Blais and Aidan Dryjowicz) in the third period.
Zach Pierce (from Owen Dryjowicz and Ryan Morry) and Dryjowicz (from Liam McDonough) tallied second-period goals for the Bombardiers (5-10-1).
AHS created a 36-6 advantage in shots, with goalie Nick Piazza posting his second shutout of the season. AHS needs two points out of its remaining Division 3 schedule in order to advance into the postseason. The Bombardiers next have a 5 p.m. non-league game with Scituate Wednesday.
D-R/Seekonk 1, Apponequet 1
ATTLEBORO -- Devin Dailey scored a second-period shorthanded goal as D-R/Seekonk secured a point in the South Coast Conference game. The Lakers unleased 35 shots at D-R/Seekonk goalie Paul Jarvis, who allowed only a power-play goal. D-R/Seekonk had a power-play chance over the final 90 seconds of the game. D-R/Seekonk next visits Greater New Bedford Voke Wednesday.
Dedham 9, Norton 3
FOXBORO -- The Lancers saw their postseason hopes be extinguished by the Marauders in losing the Tri-Valley League game. Mike Whalen scored all three goals for Norton (5-10-1). The Lancers travel to Medway Wednesday.
GIRLS
Bishop Feehan 3, Auburn 2
ATTLEBORO -- Avery Blanchard blanked Auburn in goal over the final two periods, totaling 10 saves as the Shamrocks rallied from a two-goal first-period deficit to avenge a 7-3 loss earlier in the season.
Freshman Alivia Fitzgibbons scored the game-winning goal for the Shamrocks (2-12) on a power play at 12:21 of the second period, tucking in a rebound, with Maddie Krupwich and Lucy Armour assisting.
Auburn tallied a pair of goals within the span of a minute in the fourth minute of the first period, the second of which was on the power play.
The Shamrocks got on the scoreboard at 13:05 on a terrific rush by captain Alana DiPlacido. Then just 1:34 into the second period, Bishop Feehan knotted the score at 2-2 on a slap shot from the blue line by Mary Lamoriello, with Averie Bowen assisting.
Senior Hannah Carnes received the starting nod in goal for the Shamrocks, who held a 21-14 edge in shots. Bishop Feehan is off until a road trip to Oakmont Saturday.
Canton 3, King Philip 0
CANTON -- For the second time this season, King Philip was held scoreless by the Bulldogs in the Hockomock League game. Goalie Cristina Coleman totaled 26 saves in goal for KP (8-11), which must win all three of its remaining games in order to advance into postseason play. KP next hosts Walpole Feb. 17.
Franklin 3, Foxboro-Mansfield 1
FRANKLIN -- The Panthers broke a 1-1 deadlock with a power-play goal in the fifth minute of the third period, and then added an empty-net goal to stun Foxboro-Mansfield in the Hockomock League game.
Melissa Shanteler scored the lone goal for Foxboro-Mansfield (6-8-1), rifling a shot from the point off of the Panther crossbar, with Liz Healy assisting, to tie the score at 1-1 in the second period.
Foxboro-Mansfield goalie Jess Widdop (15 saves) limited Franklin to one goal over the first two periods. Foxboro-Mansfield, which lost a 1-0 decision to Franklin earlier in the season, had just one power-play chance, that in the first period.
Foxboro-Mansfield needs five points out of its final four games in order to advance into the MIAA Tournament. Foxboro-Mansfield next visits Stoughton for a 5 p.m. game Wednesday.
