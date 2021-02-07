ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High hockey team had been off for nine days due to COVID-19 restrictions while the Hornets of Mansfield High had not played in a week.
“That being said, it was a great high school hockey game, end to end,” Mansfield coach Mike Balzarini said after the Hornets broke a 3-3 third period deadlock with a pair of late goals to prevail 5-3 in a Hockomock League game Saturday at New England Sports Village.
“It was tough to get back out there being off the ice for so long,” North Attleboro coach Ben McManama said. The Rocketeers had a day-of-game skate in the morning, “which was good because we got better as the game went on.”
Senior Cam Hussey tallied twice for his first two varsity goals for the Hornets (1-5). Ryan Doherty netted goal No. 5 for Mansfield.
The game was tied at 2-2 after one period after Mansfield twice converted power play chances and killed off a pair of North man advantages.
The Hornets regained a 3-2 lead on a late second period goal off the stick of Dylan Benoit before the Rocketeers (3-4) pulled even in the third period when Jake Gruber scored, with Tyler Sarro assisting.
Junior Nik Kojoian scored a pair of first period goals for the Rocketeers, but Mansfield freshman goalie Chris Hormann (20 saves) allowed North Attleboro just one goal over the final two periods.
Mansfield returns to NESV Monday night against Attleboro, while North Attleboro hosts Oliver Ames Wednesday.
Norton 4, Dedham 0
CANTON — Senior Joe Fasolino and junior Mike Whalen scored goals within a seven-minute span late in the first half in the Lancers’ Tri-Valley League win.
Fasolino (scored the first goal for Norton (1-4-1) at 11:11 from Connor Heagney and Max Sherman. Whalen made it 2-0 at 18:20 from Jake Braga.
Sophomore Sam Grolnic notched his first career shutout, stopping 22 Marauder shots, including 10 in the first period.
Steve D’Ercole(at 1:30 from Dylan Cummings and Josh Cohen) and Cohen (at 13:30 from Cummings and Braga) added to the Lancer lead in the second half.
Norton faces Dover-Sherborn Monday.
Archbishop Williams 3, Bishop Feehan 0
CANTON — The Shamrocks skated with the Bishops through two scoreless periods of their Catholic Central League game, but the hosts took the lead 42 seconds into the third period and then added a short-handed goal.
The Shamrocks (1-9-1) had one power play in both the first and third periods, but managed only 12 shots. Feehan junior goalie Ryan D’Amatro faced 39 shots.
Bishop Feehan returns to the ice Wednesday with a non-league game at Bridgewater-Raynham.
D-R/Seekonk 4, Old Rochester 2
BOURNE — Held scoreless through two periods of play, unbeaten Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk rallied from a one-goal deficit and a 2-2 deadlock in the South Coast Conference win.
Junior Devin Dailey scored twice for D-R/Seekonk (8-0), with the tying goal at 13:08 from Liam Fecteau and go-ahead goal at 13:36 from Aidan Boothe.
D-R/Seekonk outshot ORR by a 51-9 margin, including 26-4 in the third period. Freshman goalie Sam Bastis the Bulldogs one goal through two periods.
Wyatt Nastar scored on a power play from Fecteau at 1:23 of the third period to knot the score. Fecteau added an empty-net goal.
First place will be at stake Wednesday at NESV when D-R/Seekonk hosts unbeaten Somerset Berkley.
GIRLS Bishop Feehan 8, Latin Academy 4
ATTLEBORO — Senior Maddy Krupwich and freshman Caitlin Kelley each scored twice as the Shamrocks overcame an early deficit to net five second period goals at New England Sports Village.
Bishop Feehan (3-6-1) trailed by a goal after one period and by two early in the second period. The Shamrocks then tallied three goals within a span of 23 seconds to take control with Krupwich (at 3:36), Kelley and Brooke Borges (at 3:59) scoring.
Also scoring for Feehan were senior Alana DiPlacido and freshmen Alison Stiles and Grace Nelson. Borges, a sophomore, collected four assists.
The Shamrocks took a 5-4 lead into the third period where Kelley scored with 1:24 left in the session. Goalie Avery Blanchard posted 20 saves as Bishop Feehan had a 32-24 edge in shots.
The Shamrocks return to NESV Wednesday against Bishop Stang.
St. Mary’s (Lynn )7, King Philip 1
LYNN — The Warriors surrendered a trio of first period goals and never could recover against St. Mary’s (7-2-1) in a non-league game.
Freshman Kelly Holmes scored the lone goal for King Philip (3-3-1) in the third period with Jen Daniels and Ali Donovan assisting. Mallory Johnston had 17 saves in goal for the Warriors, who have a game Tuesday with Canton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.