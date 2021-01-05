FOXBORO — It was the kind of three-zone effort for 45 minutes that King Philip Regional High coach Paul Carlow hopes to see often from his hockey team this season.
The Warriors scored a trio of second period goals in the attacking zone and had four different goal-scorers, with freshman Brad Guden contributing in all four tallies as the Warriors took a 4-2 win over Mansfield High Tuesday in the Hockomock League season opener for both teams at Foxboro Sports Center.
In King Philip’s defensive zone, sophomore goalie Kyle Abbott made his varsity debut, turning aside 20 shots, nine in each of the final two periods. In the neutral zone, the Warriors’ forechecking and back-checking resulted in killing off a pair of second period penalties, keeping Mansfield off of the scoreboard for the opening 20 minutes.
“We did a real good job in transition,” Carlow said of his Warriors, who were minus four players — including incumbent leading scorer, junior Nolan Feyler (collarbone) and Hockomock League All-Star defenseman Rocci Bianculli (thigh bruise). “We have a lot of new faces, we’re down a couple of guys, but overall it starts in the net and Kyle (Abbott) did a great job and gave us a chance to win.”
Scoring in the second period for King Philip were senior Conor Cooke at 0:31, junior Shaun Fitzpatrick at 9:40 and sophomore James Boldy on a power play at 11:48.
Guden, the multi-dimensional freshman center, scored his first KP varsity goal in his first game on the ice for the Warriors, creating a 4-1 lead at 4:58 of the third period.
“The thing that we struggled with the most was in our defensive zone, “ Mansfield coach Mike Balzarini said. “Our goalie (freshman Chris Hormann, 24 saves) made every first-shot save, but it was out in front. We couldn’t clear the rebounds.”
The Hornets overcame a sluggish two-shot first period and knotted the score at 1-1 at 6:03 of the second period when junior Brayden Purtell scored on the power play with a quick wrist shot to the top right corner of the KP net.
Mansfield was denied on two more power play chances in the period. The Hornets went scoreless for nearly 20 minutes until junior Dillion Benoit picked the top right corner of the KP net, snapping off a wrist shot in the slot in the 10th minute of the third period.
Abbott robbed the Hornets’ Liam Anastasia on a shot in the slot on the Hornets’ first power play of the period, while some nice forechecking by Cooke, a stolen puck by Justin Yatsuhashi and a clear by Nolan Jackson ended the threat.
The Hornets had another man advantage with 1:56 left in the second period, facing a two-goal deficit. Once again Abbott denied Anastasia in close, while Jackson came up with another clearing of the puck to alleviate the pressure.
King Philip’s defensive pairings of Max Robison and Quin Gartska, Shea Cunningham and Jackson, and David Lawler with Geoff Bowes were outstanding at gaining puck possession during the first period, taking away the Hornets’ attack. While Mansfield carried the play in the second period – creating 10 shots and forcing six faceoffs in the attacking zone – it was KP that was most opportune in the offensive zone.
Cooke put the Warriors in front, finishing off a perfect goalmouth pass at the left post from Guden on the right wing.
KP regained the lead on Fitzpatrick’s goal with Cooke assisting. Guden set the sequence in motion, Cooke bounced on a rebound and Fitzpatrick finished it off at the right post.
Boldy created a two-goal lead for KP by finishing off a rebound, with Sean Crowther and Guden assisting, Cunningham set up the sequence with a blast from the point.
The Warriors built a 4-1 lead five minutes into the third period with Guden breaking through a pair of Hornet defensemen and Lawler assisting.
“Those guys did a good job of going to the net,” Carlow said of his three lines of forwards. “Those three goals in the second period created some separation.”
King Philip had 10 shots in both the second and third periods, including a solo breakaway by Crowther in the 10th minute of the third period that Hormann turned aside.
“Their goalie played well,” Balzarini said.
The Warriors held the Hornets without a shot at Abbott over the first five minutes of the third period and stifled Mansfield on five faceoffs in the attacking zone over the final 10 minutes.
“With some of our best players on the sidelines, Abbott really played well in his first start,” Carlow said. “It starts in the defensive end and in that second period we played really well killing off two of the three penalties. For a first game, I’m happy with it.”
The two teams have a rematch Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Foxboro Sports Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.