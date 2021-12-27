QUINCY — The Warriors of King Philip High surrendered two goals in each period to Milton High in dropping a 6-2 loss in the opening round of the Quincy Holiday Tournament Monday.
John Campbell at 3:15 from James Boldy and Trevor Pelkey put KP on the scoreboard in the second period, cutting the Milton lead to 2-1.
Shaun Fitzpatrick converted a Warrior power play chance with just over two minutes left in the session, assisted by Nolan Feyler as King Philip faced a 4-2 deficit after 30 minutes.
King Philip collected 46 shots in the contest, but Milton scored on a power play goal 22 seconds into the third period to seal the win.
The Warriors (0-3) have a 5:30 p.m. second-round game Wednesday against an opponent to be determined.
