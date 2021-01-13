FOXBORO — In the eight seasons that Paul Carlow has been with the King Philip Regional High boys’ hockey program, the past half-dozen as the Warriors’ head coach, he has never glanced up at the scoreboard with such a smile.
The Warriors finally took home a victory over arch-rival Franklin High Wednesday, scoring a 5-4 decision in their Hockomock League game at Foxboro Sports Center.
Senior Conor Cooke scored twice, regaining the lead for King Philip at 3-2 with one second left in the second period and then scoring what proved to be the winning goal at 5:08 of the third period.
“That’s been the best win that I’ve been around for,” Carlow said. “I remember a 1-1 tie, but other than that, Franklin has had our number. That’s one of the best public school programs in the state and to beat them is quite an accomplishment.”
Sophomore goalie Kyle Abbott totaled 28 saves, limiting the Panthers to one first period goal and then denying Franklin over the final four frantic minutes of the game.
Junior Shaun Fitzpatrick had given KP (3-1) with a 4-2 lead on the Warriors’ first shift of the third period, scoring at the 58-second mark with Brad Guden and Sean Crowther assisting.
Franklin narrowed the gap to a goal at 5:42 and then to one goal again with a power play goal at 10:21 for the final margin.
The Panthers took the lead at 10:12 of the first period and tied the score at 2-2 as Connor O’Neil scored his second goal on a power play at 7:34.
“They took it to us the other night (a 6-1 loss),” Carlow said. “The fact was that we just out-worked them.”
Senior Paul McDonald tied the score at 1-1 for KP with 2:16 left in the first period, Nolan Jackson collecting the first of his two assists.
Junior Ian Hill gave KP a 2-1 lead at 5:36 of the second period with Max Robison assisting.
Jackson set up Cooke’s first goal, KP’s third, while senior defenseman David Lawlet set up Cooke’s second goal, the game-winner. KP returns to action Saturday at 3:30 p.m. with a game against Oliver Ames in Foxboro.
GIRLS Franklin 2, King Philip 1
FOXBORO — Goalie Mallory Johnston surrendered one goal in each of the first two periods, but the Warriors went scoreless over the final two periods in their Hockomock League game.
Averi Maxwell scored a late first period goal on a power play with Jen Daniels and Morgan Cunningham assisting.
Franklin took the lead in the first period and regained the lead late in the third period. KP had just one power play chance over the final two periods.
Johnston totaled 16 saves in the KP goal.
The Warriors (1-1-1) have a 4:30 p.m. game Saturday in Franklin.
