FOXBORO — It was an early-season showdown for supremacy in the Hockomock League.
The King Philip Regional High girls’ hockey team played perhaps its most complete three periods of the young season, but fell 2-1 to Canton High at Foxboro Sports Center Thursday.
“There are few details that we’d like to clean up, but we’d like to win those,” King Philip coach Ken Assad said of the Warriors, who played with a sense of urgency right from the opening drop of the puck. “They’re (Canton) a championship team and we pressed them at the end.”
The Warriors put 10 shots on goal over the final 15 minutes in addition to forcing seven faceoffs in the attacking zone and winning four.
Canton improved to 3-3 overall, and 2-0 in the Hockomock League, while King Philip slipped to 4-2 overall, 0-2 in the league.
“We had chances, we have to learn how to win,” Assad said.
The Warriors were not only blanked through two periods on the scoreboard, but were limited to eight shots on goal and just four faceoffs in the Canton end of the rink.
Warriors senior captain Morgan Cunningham scored the lone KP goal, on a breakaway at 8:12 of the third period with Kat Precobb collecting an assist. The tally cut the Canton lead to a one-goal game.
The Warriors almost scored the equalizer — Cunningham having a backhand chance at the left post in the 11th minute, while senior captain Sydney O’Shea had a drive from the left point in the 13th minute, then a shot in the slot seconds later.
KP junior goalie Mallory Johnston, who made 20 saves, limited the Bulldogs to one goal through the first 30 minutes, but Canton gained a two-goal edge when Audrey Koen delivered what proved to be the winning goal at 6:03 of the third period.
King Philip pulled Johnston out of the net with 80 seconds remaining in favor of a sixth skater, but the Warriors were unable to create a shot on goal.
Both Canton goals were virtual 2-on-0 challenges upon Johnston. Ellie Bohane put the Bulldogs in front at 5:37 of the second period with a wrist shot from the right side. Koen skated in on Johnston alone and fired a shot glove side, top right.
The Warriors had just one power play chance, late in the first period. Holmes uncorked a shot in the final seconds, but KP was unable to generate much pressure in the Canton zone for the remaining 1:12 of the man advantage at the outset of the second period.
The Warriors had three scoring chances in the first period — Cunningham in the slot in the fourth minute; Kelly Holmes on a steal and shot in the fifth minute; then a Holmes steal setting up O’Shea for a shot in the eighth minute.
The Warriors had a pair of prime scoring chances in the second period — an O’Shea wrist shot in the 11th minute and a Cunningham steal and shot in the 13th minute.
The Warriors’ defensive wall of captain Ally Donovan with Mara Boldy and Nikki McConald and Precobb took away a Canton power play in the 11th minute of the first period. KP cleared the puck six times with Cunningham, Holmes and O’Shea poking pucks away.
“We’ve got to bang home those rebounds,” Assad said. “We’re not doing that right now, we can’t find pucks. I’m proud of the effort, that was out three best periods against a very good team.”
The Warriors have a 3 p.m. faceoff Wednesday at the Boch Center against Medfield.
BOYS Mansfield 8, Oliver Ames 1
FOXBORO — The Hornets scored four second period goals, two during short-handed situations, in routing the Tigers in a Hockomock League game Wednesday night.
Dillon Benoit tallied twice for Mansfield (2-2-1), while goalie Chris Hormann blanked Oliver Ames through the second and third periods, Mansfield successfully killing off six power play chances.
Kyle Oakley, Will Cameron and Ryan Doherty scored during the second period surge for the Hornets, who return to action Saturday with a 10 a.m. game against Attleboro High at New England Sports Village.
Dedham 3, Norton 0
NORTON — The Lancers surrendered a pair of first period goals the Tri-Valley League loss at the Noble and Greenough School.
Adam D’Errico totaled 32 saves in goal for Norton (1-3), blanking Dedham through the second and third periods. The Marauders scored an empty-net goal. Norton was unable to cash in on a pair of power play chances. The Lancers have a 5:30 p.m. faceoff in Foxboro Saturday against Dover-Sherborn.
