FOXBORO — Three goals in the second period propelled the King Philip Regional girls hockey team to a resounding 5-0 shutout of Milton High at Foxboro Sports Center on Monday.
Morgan Cunningham and Kelly Holmes starred for the Warriors, combining for four goals and three assists.
Junior goalie Mallory Johnston showed out for King Philip as well, notching 20 saves in the shutout.
“Mallory played phenomenally,” KP coach Ken Assad said. “She’s been controlling games for us and seeing the puck really well.”
The Warriors (17-4) have won eight in a row and play Algonquin Wednesday at New England Sport Center.
Mansfield/OA/Foxboro 4, Dedham 0
Emma Rabinovich score 30 seconds into the game to get the Warriors going before they added three more goals in their shutout win.
Kiley O’Keefe added insurance with a minute to go in the first period, and Cammy Shanteler made it a three-goal game in the second off a feed from O’Keefe.
Cataline Kipp made it 4-0 to make it a 4-0 contest. In goal Jess Widdop turned aside all shots in the shutout.
“Hard work pays off,” said MOAF head coach Jamie Mullen. “Valiant effort and determination by all throughout the entire game. ... (Widdop had) a well-deserved shutout. Nothing was getting by her tonight.”
BOYS Walpole 3, North Attleboro 1
North Attleboro (9-10-1) had the game even in the first period but was unable to get ahead against Walpole, falling 3-1 Monday night in the consolation final of the Songin Cup.
Walpole’s Jack Walsh got the Timberwolves on the board first, scoring in the first period with a score from the point. Attleboro evened up the score with a power play goal, tying it after the first period.
Colin Birch scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and a third period score from Joe Cox was added insurance against North.