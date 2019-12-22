FOXBORO — Goalkeeper Jesper Makudera kept the King Philip Regional High hockey team in contention as the Warriors went scoreless through the first two periods before the unbeaten Warriors pulled out a 2-0 shutout of Archbishop Williams High Saturday.
Rocco Bianculli scored the winning goal for KP 45 seconds into the third period with Joe Boselli assisting. Aidan Boulger added an insurance goal In the ninth minute of the period with Kyle Gray assisting.
“We got outplayed a bit in the second period, Archbishop Williams is a good team,” KP coach Paul Carlow said, “but Jesper (Makudera) was really focused and confident in goal.”
King Philip meets Milton Thursday in the opening round of the Quincy Holiday Tournament.
Attleboro 3, Stoughton 0
Liam McDonough and Ryan Morry scored within nine seconds of each other early in the second period in powering the Bombardiers past the Black Knights.
McDonough gave AHS (2-1-1) a 2-0 lead at 3:19 with Owen Grainey and Austin Blais assisting. Morry scored at 3:28 on the ensuing faceoff.
Nick Piazza posted his first shutout of the season in goal for Attleboro, making eight saves while the Bombardiers stoppe five Stoughton power plays.
Aidan Drynowicz scored the game-winning goal for AHS at 6:39 of the first period with Nate Parker and Zach Pierce assisting. AHS is off until a New Year’s Day game against Mansfield.
Mansfield 2, Winthrop 2
Chris Jenkins scored the go-ahead goal for the Hornets and then set up the tying tally in the third period as the Hornets took their first point of the season in the non-league game.
Winthrop tied the game at 1-1 in the second period with a power play goal and then took the lead on a third period man advantage.
Jenkins put Mansfield in front with 39 seconds left in the first period and then set up Jake Lund for the Hornets’ second goal with 4:50 remaining in the game. Sean McCafferty totaled 17 saves in goal for the Hornets (0-1-1), who next skate against North Attleboro at 4 p.m. Monday at the New England Sports Village.
Everett 5, Norton 4
Everett scored a trio of goals over the final five minutes of the non-league game, all on the power play after Norton was assessed a five-minute major penalty to take the win.
Norton (0-2) owned a 3-1 lead after the first period with goals off of the sticks of Connor Cohen, Palash Raina and Patrick Donahue. Jeremy Cross netted a third period goal to give the Lancers a 4-2 edge.
D-R/Seekonk 5, Wareham 4
Devin Dailey and Noah Bastis each scored two goals as Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk overcame a 4-3 second period deficit.
Dailey pulled D-R/Seekonk into a 4-4 tie, then with two minutes left Bastis scored his second goal of the season for the game-winner. Malachi Letourneau also scored for D-R/Seekonk.
The game was tied at 1-1 after one period, but Wareham rallied from a 3-1 deficit with three straight second period goals. Paul Jarvis tended goal for D-R/Seekonk, totaling 19 saves. D-R/Seekonk returns to the ice Saturday at Bourne.
Tri-County 5, Sacred Heart 0
The Cougars tallied a trio of first period goals, while Aidan Todd totaled 16 saves in goal for the shutout as Tri-County won the Mayflower League game.
Tri-County (2-1) unleashed 51 shots in the contest, taking a 4-0 lead into the third period on a goal by Brody Dalzell. Kyle Mastroiani netted the Cougars’ fifth goal in the third period.
Jake Morgan (at 3), A.J. Fusco (at 5) and Bryce Dalzell (at 14) put Tri-County in front over the first 15 minutes. The Cougars next meet Nashoba Regional in the Bellingham Holiday Tournament Monday evening at 6:30 in Franklin.
GIRLS King Philip 9, Stoughton 0
Morgan Cunningham scored four goals and Sydney O’Shea added a pair as the King Philip Warriors rolled over the Black Knights.
KP took a 5-0 lead after the first period. Maggie Griffin and Katarina Precobb both scored their first varsity goals for KP, while Averi Maxwell also tallied.
Cristina Coleman and Mallory Johnston shared the goaltending duties and the shutout, combining for 10 saves. The Warriors next host Duxbury Monday afternoon at 3:30 in Foxboro.
Canton 3, Foxboro-Mansfield 0
WALPOLE – Hockomock League power Canton tallied twice during the second period, the second with just over a minute remaining to turn back Foxboro-Mansfield.
Foxboro-Mansfield thwarted Canton on three powerplays chances, but went scoreless on four advantages.
Foxboro-Mansfield (2-1) generated 17 shots, while goalie Jess Widdop stopped 20 Canton shots.
Foxboro-Mansfield has a Dec. 26 game against Walpole at the Rodman Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.