TAUNTON — Seniors Joe Boselli and Chris Daniels each had a goal and an assist as the King Philip Regional High boys’ hockey team skated closer to an MIAA Tournament berth with a 4-1 victory over Taunton in a Hockomock League game at the Aleixo Arena.
The Warriors (7-3-1) rallied from a 1-0 deficit after the first period.
“We didn’t show up,” KP coach Paul Carlow said.
The Warriors responded with pairs of goals in each of the final two periods, while senior Nate Ihley, getting the starting nod in goal, blanked the Tigers over the last 30 minutes and totaled 18 saves.
Boselli knotted the score at 3:22 of the second period with Daniels, the KP captain assisting. The duo exchanged roles at 9:53 with Daniels scoring what proved to be the game-winner.
During the third period, senior Jack Coulter (at 4:44 from Conor Cooke and Rocco Bianculli) and junior Aiden Boulter (at 11:56 from Cooke and Coulter) scored the third and fourth KP goals.
“We were just a little lacksadasical,” Carlow said of the sluggish start. The Warriors, 2-1-1 in the Kelley-Rex Division of the Hockomock League are engaged in a three-way struggle with Franklin and Mansfield for first place.
With 15 points in 11 games thus far, KP returns to its home ice at the Foxboro Sports Center Wednesday for an 8 p.m. game against Attleboro.
Oliver Ames 3, North Attleboro 2
BROCKTON — It shouldn’t have happened, but it did at the Asiaf Arena — the Rocketeers, bidding for an MIAA Tournament berth, losing to Oliver Ames, which entered the Hockomock League game with merely one win.
Even worse, North (6-3-4) surrendered a 2-0 lead after two periods of play, allowing goals to the Tigers at 1:10, 4:44 and 11:04 of the third period.
Brady Sarro put North in front at 5:01 of the first period with Jake McNeany assisting. Dennis Morehouse presented the Rocketeers with a two-goal lead at 14:58 of the second period on a power play with Jeff Baker assisting.
North Attleboro has a 4 p.m. faceoff Monday at Wellesley.
Canton 2, Foxboro 0
CANTON — Goalkeeper Espen Reager and the Warrior defense battled the unbeaten Bulldogs on near even terms before losing the Hockomock League game. Canton (9-0-2) scored its go-ahead goal with just over two minutes left in the first period and then added a second goal with 48 seconds left in the second period.
Reager faced 45 Canton shots, while Foxboro (3-4-2) was able to generate just 10 due to the Bulldogs’ forechecking.
Foxboro had pairs of power play chances in each of the first two periods, but were unable to convert.
Foxboro has a 6:30 p.m. game Monday at the Foxboro Sports Center against Stoughton.
Tri-County 5, South Shore Voke 1
FRANKLIN — Brody Dalzell scored four goals for the Cougars, three during power play situations as Tri-County won a bizarre Mayflower League game at the Pirini Rink.
South Shore Voke lost its goalkeeper during pre-game drills, suffering a concussion when hit on the head by a practice shot. South Shore Voke then opted to play the first five minutes of the game without a goal, utilizing six skaters. Eventually, a defenseman donned the goalkeeper’s gear.
Dalzell scored what proved to be the game-winner for the Cougars (5-5-1) at 6:25 of the first period, on a power play to give Tri-County a 2-1 lead. Cam King put the Cougars in front, with the first of two assists created by Jake Morgan.
Dalzell netted one second period goal and two more goals, both on the power play, during the third period. Kyle Mastroiani and King assisted on the scores.
South Shore Voke was blanked over the final two periods in goal by Tri-County’s Andrew Todd, who finished with 24 saves. The Cougars killed off a five-minute major penalty during the second period.
Tri-County visits Sacred Heart Wednesday.
D-R/Seekonk 3, O’Bryant 1
BOSTON — Evan Pereira scored three goals, two during the first period as D-R/Seekonk won for the second time in as many days skating past O’Bryant at Northeastern University’s Matthews Arena in a non-league game.
D-R/Seekonk took a 3-0 lead into the third period as goalie Dan DeRoche shut out O’Bryant over the first two periods, totaling 18 saves. D-R/Seekonk unleashed 43 shots in the contest.
D-R/Seekonk also beat Wareham, 5-0, on Saturday as freshman Liam Fecteau scored twice to go with solo goals from Colton Nastar, Wyatt Nastar and Devin Dailey. D-R/Seekonk hosts Bourne Wednesday.
GIRLS Auburn 7, Bishop Feehan 3
AUBURN — After allowing three goals during the first four minutes of play, the Shamrocks were unable to fully recover.
Bishop Feehan narrowed the gap to 4-2 at 2:17 of the second period with Haley Krupwich scoring, off an assist from Alivia Fitzgibbons.
However, Auburn answered 45 seconds later to take control and a 6-2 lead into the third period.
Riley LeClair got the Shamrocks on the scoreboard at 9:23 of the first period with Alana DiPlacido and Maddie Krupwich assisting. Lucy Armour tallied a third period power play goal for Bishop Feehan at 2:02 with Haley Krupwich assisting. The Shamrocks (1-8) have a noontime faceoff at the Rodman Arena Monday against Foxboro-Mansfield.
Dedham 6, Foxboro-Mansfield 2
DEDHAM — Foxboro-Mansfield surrendered a pair of third period power play goals to Dedham during 5-on-3 situations in losing the non-league game at the Noble and Greenough School.
Foxboro-Mansfield knotted the score at 2-2 just 25 seconds into the third period on a goal by Reese Pereira with Ella Waryas and Alex Ledin assisting. “Then the bottom fell out,” said coach Roy Bain.
Foxboro-Mansfield (4-6-1) faced a 2-0 first period deficit before Emma Pereira scored. Foxboro-Mansfield has a non-league game in Walpole at noon Monday against Bishop Feehan.
Notre Dame Academy 3, King Philip 1
ROCKLAND — Notre Dame broke a 1-1 deadlock after two periods with a pair of third period goals to win the non-league game. Sydney O’Shea netted the equalizer for KP in the second period on a power play with Morgan Cunningham assisting.
Cristina Coleman was outstanding in goal for KP (5-6) as the Warriors were able to generate just seven shots on goal. The Warriors went without a power play chance in the third period. KP has a 2 p.m. game Monday with Norwood.
