TAUNTON — Playing their first game in more than two weeks, the King Philip Regional High boys’ hockey team tallied a trio of first period goals and skated past Taunton High 9-1 Wednesday in a Hockomock League blowout.
Junior Sean Crowther tallied twice for King Philip, which took a 3-1 lead into the second period.
Senior Aidan Boulger and freshman Brad Guden both netted short-handed goals for King Philip, which had seven scorers.
“We weren’t sharp, it looked like we hadn’t played in two weeks,” King Philip coach Paul Carlow said.
The Warriors scored four special teams goals with a pair of power play goals as Crowther scored twice in the first period, the second goal of the game at 7:15 (from Nolan Jackson) and the third goal at 11:14 (from Kevin Birenbaum). James Boldy collected two assists, while David Lawler put the finishing touch on the outcome with a goal with 1:05 remaining.
The Warriors (6-1) have an 8 p.m. faceoff Monday in Foxboro against the Tigers.
Dedham 2, Norton 2
FOXBORO — The Lancers earned their first point of the Tri-Valley League season in the tie. Sophomore Sam Grolnic started in goal for Norton, holding Dedham to one goal in each half and finished with 22 saves.
Junior Max Sherman pulled Norton into a deadlock at 2-2, scoring in the sixth minute of the second half with Mike Whalen and Palash Raina assisting.
Steve D’Ercole gave Norton the lead at 13:45 with Dylan Cummings and Josh Cohen assisting, but Dedham knotted the score late in the half and then took the lead five minutes into the second half.
Norton has a rematch at Dedham Saturday.
Girls
King Philip 4, St. Joseph’s 0
FOXBORO – Morgan Cunningham and Ali Donovan scored goals within a 13-second span of the second period in powering King Philip to victory in the non-league game.
King Philip (3-2-1) tallied three second period goals and goalie Mallory Johnston (eight saves) preserved the four-goal lead through a scoreless third period for the shutout.
Cunningham (a power play from Avery Mawell at 9:47) and Donovan (from Mava Boldy and Syd O’Shea at 10:00) gave the Warriors a 3-0 lead.
Jen Daniels scored the game-winning goal in the first period at 3:19 with O’Shea assisting. O’Shea tallied goal No. 4 for the Warriors at 13:24 of the second period with Donovan assisting. King Philip returns to the ice Saturday with a road game at St. Mary’s of Lynn.
GIRLS
Bishop Feehan 1, Archbishop Williams 1
CANTON -- Sophomore Alivia Fitzgibbons put the Shamrocks in front and goalie Avery Blanchard blanked the Bishops in the first and third periods as Bishop Feehan secured a point in the Catholic Central League game. Fitzgibbons scored with just 17 seconds left in the first period with Molly Braga and Lauren Cullity assisting, rifling a shot off of the left wing.
Blanchard totaled 26 saves, allowing only a second period goal on a Shamrock defensive miscue. Bishop Feehan (2-6-1) out-shot the Bishops 30-27.
Alana DiPlacido had a breakaway bid denied, while the Shamrocks had a power play advantage with just over two minutes left in the game. Bishop Feehan will host Boston Latin at the NESV Saturday afernoon at 3.
Franklin 2, Foxboro-Mansfield 1
FOXBORO -- Sophomore forward Reese Pereira was non-stop for three periods, pulling Foxboro-Mansfield into a deadlock with 5:50 remaining in the Hockomock League game. However, the Panthers converted a rebound with just over two minutes left for the game-winner.
Jess Widdop totaled 22 saves in goal for Foxboro-Mansfield (3-2-1), blanking Franklin in the first period. Foxboro-Mansfield had a 5-on-3 power play bid for just over a minute in the second period. Foxboro-Mansfield is off until a Feb. 12 meeting with Bishop Feehan.
