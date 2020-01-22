FOXBORO — Scoring three first-period goals, the King Philip High boys’ hockey team closed in on an MIAA Tournament berth with a 4-2 victory over Attleboro High in a Hockomock League showdown Wednesday.
Nolan Feyler (at 3:06), Rocco Bianculli (at 5:10) and Conor Cooke (at 9:51) tallied in the first period for KP (8-3-1).
The Bombardiers (3-7-1) twice narrowed their deficit to one goal. Liam McDonough put AHS on the scoreboard at 8:36 of the first period, but Cooke scored a minute later to regain the two-goal margin for King Philip.
Nate Parker cut the Warriors’ lead to 3-2 with a goal at 11:45 for AHS in the second period, but KP responded just 31 seconds later when Joe Boselli scored at 12:16.
Attleboro had one power play chance during the third period, but KP goalie Nate Ihley (11 saves) denied the Bombardiers, who have a 2 p.m. game against Oliver Ames Saturday in Brockton. KP returns to the Foxboro Sports Center for a 7 p.m. faceoff against Mansfield.
Bishop Feehan 11, Coyle-Cassidy 2
TAUNTON — Jason Sullivan produced a hat trick, while Kevin Barreira netted two goals as the Shamrocks overcame an early deficit to rout Coyle-Cassidy.
Sullivan scored for Bishop Feehan at 5:36 of the first period with Kevin Borah assisting. Barreira scored the go-ahead goal at 8:47 with Thomas Potenza assisting.
The Shamrocks (5-71) out-shot the Warriors 43-8. Seth Dunphy, Peter Carriuolo, Jake Noel, Tom Franzosa and Borah added singles tallies. The Shamrocks visit Trinity College Saturday for a game against Glastonbury, Conn.
Bourne 1, D-R/Seekonk 0
ATTLEBORO — Bourne avenged a 2-1 loss to D-R/Seekonk earlier in the South Coast Conference season, winning just its fourth game with a goal with just under three minutes remaining.
D-R/Seekonk (8-5) out-shot Bourne 16-7 in the first period, 16-11 in the second period and 17-12 in the third period, being unable to convert two second period power plays and another late in the third period.
“We did everything right, but put the puck in the net — that was our best overall performance of the year,” D-R/Seekonk coach Tom Fecteau of the play in all three zones and in front of goalie Paul Jarvis. “We probably should have had one point, we didn’t make a lot of mistakes.”
Noah Bastis hit the left post with a drive in the seventh minute of the second period. Devin Dailey created a pair of quality scoring chances in the final minute of the first period. A drive by Liam Fecteau and follow-up shot by Wyatt Nastar on a power play bid with two minutes left in the second period nearly put D-R/Seekonk in front.
D-R/Seekonk hosts Old Rochester Saturday.
Dover-Sherborn 4, Norton 2
NATICK — The Lancers were limited to one goal through the first two periods of the Tri-Valley League game in falling to Dover-Sherborn. Steve D’Ercole tallied in the first period for Norton (4-6-1), which faced a 3-1 deficit entering the third period.
Pat Donahue scored in the third period for Norton. Collin Lyons totaled 20 saves in goal for the Lancers, who host Bellingham Saturday at the Foxboro Sports Center.
Sacred Heart 4, Tri-County 2
KINGSTON — Sacred Heart avenged a 5-0 loss to Tri-County earlier in the season by scoring a pair of third period goals to win the Mayflower League game. The Cougars (5-6-1) staked a 2-1 lead in the second period by scoring twice within a minute early in the season — Brody Dalzell at 1:18 and Cam King at 2:08.
The Cougars could not convert ont a pair of third period power plays. . Tri-County hosts Diman Voke Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Girls Dedham 4, King Philip 2
FOXBORO — Dedham scored three first period goals, including the first two of the game. Makenzie Shandley closed the gap to 2-1 for KP in the first period, while Morgan Cunningham (assisted by Avery Maxwell) narrowed the margin to 3-2 in the second period. The Warriors (6-7) had a power play bid in each of the second and third periods. Cristina Coleman totaled 15 saves in goal for KP, including three breakaways. The Warriors take to the road Saturday for an 8 p.m. game with Westwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.