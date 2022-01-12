CANTON -- .
King Philip returns to Canton Saturday for a 5:30 p.m. faceoff against Archbishop Williams in a non-league game.
Arlington Catholic x, Bishop Feehan x
ARLINGTON -- .
The Shamrocks host the Travis Roy Beanpot Tournament at the New England Sports Village Friday and Saturday.
Westwood x, Norton x
CANTON -- .
Foxboro x, Taunton x
TAUNTON -- .
Foxboro returns to the Foxboro Sports Center Monday for a 6 p.m. Hockomock League game against Franklin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.