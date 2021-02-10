CANTON — The King Philip Regional High girls’ hockey team put themselves in position for the Hockomock League title by stunning previously unbeaten Canton 4-2 on the Bulldogs’ home ice Wednesday.
Senior Avari Maxwell scored two goals for KP (4-3-1), which took a 3-1 lead into the third period and relied on the goaltending by Mallory Johnston (24 saves).
“We played hard and we played smart,” KP coach Ken Assad said of his Warriors, who have a rematch with Canton Saturday in Foxboro.
Maxwell (a power play at 0:18 from Kelly Holmes and Jen Daniels) gave KP a 2-0 lead in the second period and a 4-2 lead with 22 seconds remaining (Morgan Cunningham and Sydney O’Shea assisting).
Kelly Holmes (at 1:21 from O’Shea) put KP into the lead, while O’Shea (at 13:08 from Holmes and Daniels) created a 3-1 lead in the second period.
Bishop Feehan 3, Bishop Stang 3
ATTLEBORO — With only three seconds remaining at New England Sports Village and with a sixth skater on the ice, sophomore Riley Leclair scored to secure a point for Bishop Feehan in the Catholic Central League game.
The Shamrocks (3-6-2) twice took the lead and the Spartans tied both times before taking the lead with five minutes left. Grace Campbell and Molly Braga set the Shamrocks’ tying goal in motion.
In the second period for the Shamrocks, Olivia Fitzgibbons (at 4:25 from Brooke Borges) and Alaina DiPlacido (a power play, at 12:46 from Grace Nelson) scored goals. Avery Blanchard totaled 21 saves in goal for the Shamrocks.
BOYS Bishop Feehan 2, Bridgewater-Raynham 2
BRIDGEWATER — After two scoreless periods, the Shamrocks twice took the lead in the third period only to have the Trojans tie the score with 2:34 remaining in the non-league game.
Kevin Barrera (at 0:30 from C.J. Botelho and Drew Payson) and Peter Carriuolo (at 9:21 from Barrera and Botelho) scored third period goals for the Shamrocks (1-9-2).
Ryan D’Amato and Ethan Bairos shared the goaltending duties for Bishop Feehan, with the Shamrocks unleashing 30 shots.
Attleboro 5, Taunton 0
TAUNTON — Nate Parker, Aidan Diggin and Owen Parker all scored first period goals as the Bombardiers skated to the Hockomock League victory.
Junior goalie Nick Piazza totaled 22 saves in preserving the shutout.
Aidan Dryjowicz netted a second period goal and Noah Silva added a third period goal.
The Bombardiers (2-5) have a rematch with the Tigers Saturday.
D-R/Seekonk 3, Somerset Berkley 3
ATTLEBORO — D-R/Seekonk stretched its unbeaten streak to nine games (8-0-1) in its tie with the Blue Raiders in the South Coast Conference game. D-R/Seekonk took a 2-0 lead into the third period and out-shot Somerset Berkley by a 45-30 margin.
Noah Bastis (a power play from Wyatt Nastar and Colten Nastar) out D-R/Seekonk ahead in the first period. Peter Anghinetti (from Sebastian Rebelo) scored in the second period. Mike Agresti (from Anghinetti and Rebelo) netted a third period goal.
Canton 5, Foxboro 1
FOXBORO — Canton tallied three goals in the second half to pull away.
Senior Brady Daly fired off a wrist shot to knot the score at 1-1 for Foxboro (4-4) in the first half.
Jack Spinney totaled 33 saves in goal for the Warriors, who have a rematch with the Bulldogs in Canton Tuesday.
Norton 5, Dover-Sherborn 3
FRANKLIN — Connor Heagney scored two goals and collected an assist, while Adam D’Errico posted his first varsity win in goal with 33 saves as the Lancers won the Tri-Valley League game.
Norton (3-4-1) faced a 2-1 halftime deficit. Heagney, from Max Sherman, scored the Lancer goal. He also scored the Lancers’ fifth goal with Alex Troubh picking up his second assist.
Mike Whalen (from Heagney) and Sherman (from Troubh) scored the third and fourth goals for Norton, while Anthony Santangelo scored his first varsity goal. The Lancers return to the Foxboro Sports Center Saturday for a noontime game against Bellingham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.