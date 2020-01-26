FOXBORO — That’s points in the past four games for the King Philip Regional High boys’ hockey team, and points out of the past pair of outings for the Mansfield High Hornets.
King Philip rallied from a two-goal first-period deficit and deadlocked the Hornets 3-3 Saturday night at the Foxboro Sports Center.
Aidan Boulger converted a Dave Lawler pass at 9:17 of the third period to pull KP into the deadlock. Then the Warriors had survive a Mansfield power play with just under four minutes left, with the KP penalty-killing unit of Jack Coulter, Chris Daniels and Joe Boselli preventing the Hornets from regaining the lead.
“You’re splitting hairs in the Hockomock League,” KP coach Paul Carlow said of the Warriors (8-3-2, 3-1-2) being tied for first place in the Kelley-Rex Division with Franklin (3-1-2), each with eight points, while Mansfield (4-4-4, 2-1-3) is one point behind.
“In the Hockomock League, any team can win on any night,” Carlow added, as the Warriors improved to 2-0-2 in their past four outings. Mansfield, coming off a 5-5 tie with Franklin, has points in four of its past five games (1-1-3).
KP closed to within a goal of Mansfield (at 2-1) at 7:14 of the second period on a goal by Coulter, and against closed the gap to one goal (at 3-2) on a third-period power-play goal by Daniels, with Rocco Bianculli and Boselli assisting.
Mansfield stunned KP by scoring on its first shot, a wrist shot by Jake Lund just 50 seconds into the contest, with Chris Jenkins assisting.
The Hornets extended their lead to two goals at 5:41 of the second period when Jenkins scored, Jake Lund assisting.
Mansfield regained its two-goal lead just 19 seconds after KP scored, with Mark DeGirolamo making it 3-1 at 7:33, with Kyle Oakley and Joe Gormley assisting.
“We had it going in the third period, we were controlling the game, but we couldn’t get that next one to give us the lead,” Carlow added. Mansfield has a 7 p.m. game Monday at Braintree, while KP has an 8 p.m. faceoff Wednesday in Franklin against the Panthers.
Foxboro 5, Taunton 5
TAUNTON — The Foxboro Warriors notched their second straight tie, but it was far from the desired result, as the team allowed the Tigers to score five second-period goals – two on the power play — of the Hockomock League game.
Ron MacLellan scored four goals for Foxboro (4-4-4), which owned a 2-0 lead after the first period, but faced a 5-2 deficit entering the third period. “They (Taunton) got to loose pucks, and we have to do a better job on the penalty kill,” Foxboro coach Mark Cedorchuk said.
MacLellan secured a point for Foxboro by scoring the tying tally with 37 seconds left in the game, and then regaining the lead for the Warriors at 13:37 of the season, deflecting home a Jack Watts shot.
Taunton held a 15-5 edge in shots, scoring twice within a 12-second span in storming past Foxboro in the second period — “The worst period of hockey that we’ve played this year,” Cedorchuk added.
Kirk Leach scored the fourth Foxboro goal at 9:53 of the third period, closing the Taunton lead to 5-3. Then Warrior reserve goalie Jack Spinney prevented a loss with a dramatic save on an odd-man rush.
The Warriors next meet Attleboro Thursday.
Oliver Ames 3, Attleboro 2
BROCKTON — The Bombardiers wasted a two-goal lead after two periods, allowing the Tigers to tally three times during the third period and scoring the game-winning goal with just over five minutes left in the Hockomock League game.
Owen Dryjowicz (a 5-on-3 power play at 4:36 from Aidan Diggin) put AHS on the scoreboard in the first period, while Aidan Dryjowicz scored the second Bombardier goal in the second period (at 13:53 from Ryan Morry).
“We just got caught up,” AHS coach Mark Homer said of the Bombardiers allowing OA on the scoreboard with a 5-on-3 power-play goal. “We played a full game, but we had some mistakes at the end. We’re deserving better.” The Bombardiers (3-8-1) will try to snap a three-game losing skid when they meet Foxboro Wednesday in a 7 p.m. game at the Foxboro Sports Center.
Bishop Feehan 7, Glastonbury, Conn. 1
HARTFORD — Jason Sullivan scored twice, while the Shamrocks tallied four second-period goals to rout Glastonbury in a non-league game at Trinity College.
The Shamrocks (6-7-1) gained a first-period lead on goals from Tyler Ahmed (on a power play at 6:52, from Peter Carriuolo) and Carriuolo (at 14:25 from A.J. Quetta and Cam Damaso).
“We’re climbing back to where we need to be,” Bishop Feehan coach Kevin Dunn said.
The Shamrocks generated 30 shots, but scored on four of their seven shots in the second period. Sullivan scored the fifth Shamrock goal at 13:25 of the second period, and goal No. 7 at 13:13 of the third period, both tallies set up by Kevin Borah and Kevin Barreira.
Also during the second period, Colin Finland (at 8:46 from Seth Dunphy and Barreira), Ryan Seaver (at 13:12 from Ben Feeley and Thomas Potenza) and Tom Franzosa (at 14:32 from Quetta and Damaso) scored.
The Shamrocks are off until a Feb. 2 game with Marblehead.
Norton 4, Bellingham 1
FOXBORO — Sophomore Connor Cohen tallied twice, while goalie Collin Lyons blanked the Blackhawks through the first two periods of the Tri-Valley League game, totaling 32 saves.
Cohen put the Lancers in front with two minutes left in the first period off of a pass from Jeremy Cross. He gave Norton a two-goal margin at 4:12 of the second period on a power play, with Mike Whalen assisting.
Max Sherman and Whalen (empty net) added third-period goals for Norton. The Lancers next have a 6 p.m. game Wednesday at Ashland.
D-R/Seekonk 5, Old Rochester 1
ATTLEBORO — Freshman Liam Fecteau and sophomore Devin Dailey each scored two goals in powering the D-R/Seekonk team to within one victory of an MIAA Tournament berth with the South Coast Conference win over the Bulldogs at the New England Sports Village.
D-R/Seekonk (9-5) took a 2-0 first-period lead on goals by Fecteau and Colten Nastar. D-R/Seekonk took a 2-1 lead into the third period.
D-R/Seekonk goalie Paul Jarvis blanked the Bulldogs in both the first and third periods as his team created a 59-24 advantage in shots. D-R/Seekonk has a 7 p.m. game in Fall River Wednesday against Somerset Berkley.
Diman Voke 5, Tri-County 3
FRANKLIN — The Cougars surrendered a trio of second-period goals to Diman Voke in losing the Mayflower League game.
A.J. Fusco knotted the score at 1-1 for Tri-County (5-7-1) at 8:20 of the first period, and then set up the Cougars’ second score, by Brody Dalzell, a power-play goal at 13:01 of the second period, reducing Diman Voke’s advantage to 4-2.
Bryce Dalzell netted a third-period goal for the Cougars, who enjoyed a wide plurality (63-27) in shots. The Cougars had skated to a 4-4 tie with Diman Voke earlier in the season. Tri-County next visits Southeastern Regional Wednesday.
GIRLS Westwood 4, King Philip 1
DEDHAM — The Warriors surrendered a pair of power-play goals to Westwood while also going scoreless through two periods of play in losing the non-league game.
Morgan Cunningham scored the lone goal for KP (6-8) in the third period, with Makenzie Shandley assisting. Cristina Coleman totaled 10 saves in goal for the Warriors, who next meet Foxboro-Mansfield Wednesday.
