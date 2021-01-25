NATICK — The Dover-Sherborn Regional High hockey team erased a two-goal deficit to Norton High with two goals over the final 2:40 of the first half and then tallied twice early in the second half as the Lancers were assessed a five-minute major penalty to take a 6-3 victory at Chase Arena Monday.
Norton scored the first two goals of the game and held a 3-2 lead with less than three minutes remaining in the first half.
The Lancers took the lead on goals by Josh Cohen and Joe Fasolino and regained the lead on a goal by Mike Whalen.
Norton (0-4)is off until a Feb. 1 game with Bellingham.
