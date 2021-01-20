FOXBORO — It’s tough for Mike Donovan, the first-year head coach of the Norton High hockey team, to gauge where his Lancers stand on the ice. Still, there were plenty of positives in their performances on the ice Wednesday at Foxboro Sports Center.
Freshman forward Josh Cohen scored the first two goals of his career while freshman defenseman Connor Heagney’s first career goal knotted the score at 4-4 in the third period, but it wasn’ t enough as Medway High struck twice in the closing minutes to take a 6-5 Tri-Valley League win.
Norton freshman Dylan Cummings collected three assists as the Lancers battled back from a 3-0 deficit with three goals within a 10-minute span to take a 5-4 lead before the Mustangs rallied.
“That was a great effort, the kids played their hearts out,” Donovan said.
Sophomore Palash Raina presented the Lancers (0-2) with their first lead at 18:19 of the second half on an incredible dart down the right wing. Raina fended off a Mustang defender with his left arm and then shoveled the puck with his right arm into the net to make 5-4 with Max Sherman assisting
The Mustangs (3-0) scored twice within the final 90 seconds. Tom Creonte scored on a rebound to tie it at 5-all. Kavveh Bashery then scored on a breakaway down the left wing with 50 seconds left to earn the win.
The Lancers had a prime opportunity to tie it when a Mustang skated into the penalty box in the final minute, Norton pulled senior goalie Collins Lyons (33 saves) in favor of a sixth attacker, and Cummings was in perfect position to drill home a rebound in the crease at the final buzzer, but was denied.
Without a game due to COVID-19 protocol since Jan. 9 and with merely three seniors in the program, the improvement of Donovan’s skaters from shift to shift, from period to period, from game to game is difficult to gauge.
“At the end of the game, they’re tired too,” Donovan said of the Lancers being unable to clear some loose pucks in front of Lyons.
Cohen jump-started the Lancers by scoring twice over the final two minutes of the first half, at 20:27 from Stephen D’Ercole and Cummings, and again at 21:11 from Jake Braga and Cummings.
Cohen pounced on a loose puck to fire home a shot in the slot, getting Norton on the scoreboard and then tucked in a rebound for his second goal.
Norton, which went fruitless on a pair of first half power-play chances, converted on its third man-advantage. Braga drilled in a shot from the right point at 8:20 from Connor Cohen and Cummings to close the gap to 4-3.
Heagney deadlocked the score at 16:30 on a blast from the left point through traffic with Raina assisting.
Dan O’Brien (at 2:02 and at 9:38) scored two of Medway’s first three goals. The Mustangs had a 17-6 advantage in shots in the first half, and 22-7 in the second half.
Norton won five of seven faceoffs in the attacking zone in the first half, taking seven of 12 during the second 22:30.
“We showed what we’re capable of, we’re gaining,” Donovan said. “They almost thought that they had won it without hearing the final buzzer.”
The Lancers have a rematch with the Mustangs Saturday in Franklin.
