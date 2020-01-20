SOUTH BOSTON — The Mansfield High hockey team surrendered five unanswered third-period goals and suffered a 7-3 loss to Boston Latin in a non-league game Monday.
The Hornets tallied a pair of first-period goals to take a 2-1 lead, and were deadlocked with Boston Latin at 2-2 entering the third period. “Defensively, we did not play well,” Mansfield coach Mike Balzarini said of the Hornets surrendering a pair of goals within the first five minutes of the third period after allowing the go-ahead goal to Boston Latin barely two minutes into the game.
Kyle Oakley netted his first Hornet career goal in the first period, with Jake Lund assisting, to knot the score. Kevin Belanger put the Hornets into the lead before the session ended, with Joe Troiano and Chris Jenkins assisting. Troiano netted the third Mansfield goal in the third period.
The Hornets were limited to just 17 shots, having merely three in each of the second and third periods. Mansfield (4-4-2) next visits Franklin Thursday.
Wellesley 4, North Attleboro 1
WELLESLEY — The Rocketeers dominated the action, but surrendered two key power-play goals during the second period, one during a 5-on-3 situation, in losing the non-league game.
Jack Connolly scored 30 seconds into the second period to tie the game at 1-1 for North, with Dennis Morehouse assisting. Wellesley was limited to 15 shots. North (6-4-4) next has a 7 p.m. game Wednesday at the NESV against Foxboro.
Foxboro 4, Stoughton-Brockton 1
FOXBORO — Goalie Jack Spinney had 14 saves as the Warriors fended off Stoughton-Brockton.
Foxboro took the lead at 1-0 in the first period on a goal by Ronnie MacLellan, with assists from Curt Leach and Eoin Reager. The Warriors went up 2-1 in the second on a goal by Brady Daly, assisted by Matt Grace and Alex Coviello. Foxboro scored twice more in the third, with goals by Ryan Jacobs with another assist by Reager, and another goal by Daly, with an assist by Kyle McGinnis. The win lifts Foxboro to 4-4-2. The Warriors face North Attleboro’s Red Rocketeers on Wednesday.
Norton 5, Blue Hills 4
FOXBORO — Down 3-2 going into the second period, the Lancers rallied for a flurry of goals to take the win Monday night. Jeremy Cross, Billy McCarthy, Mike Whalen, Pat Donahue and Kim Saunders all scored for Norton, with Saunders’ goal coming with five minutes left in game to put Norton ahead 5-4. Whalen had two assists, and John Brennan, Cross and McCarthy each had one. Freshman goalie Cainen Schulz recorded his first varsity win, with 25 saves.
The victory puts Norton’s record at 4-5-1. It faces off against Dover-Sherborn on Wednesday.
