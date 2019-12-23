KINGSTON — Espen Reager was denying every shot that Silver Lake Regional High tossed his way in goal while representing the Foxboro High School hockey team Monday.
Reager blanked the Lakers through 35 minutes, including the first two periods. Unfortunately, Silver Lake knotted the score at the five-minute mark of the third period and scored the game-winner with 22 seconds left for the 2-1 decision.
Reager finished with 39 saves in the non-league contest.
Kirk Leach put Foxboro into the lead in the first period, with Jack Watts and Ron MacLellan assisting. However, the Warriors (1-1) went scoreless the rest of the way, including being unsuccessful on a third-period power-play chance.
Foxboro next has a 4 p.m. game against Barrington, R.I. in the Dartmouth Holiday Tournament Friday.
Nashoba Regional 8, Tri-County 0
FRANKLIN — Goaltender Avery Todd made 35 saves between the pipes, but it wasn’t enough as the Cougars fell in non-league defeat in their first game of the Bellingham Holiday Tournament.
Tri-County allowed three goals in both the second and third periods during the loss. The Cougars (2-2) will return to the ice on Thursday.
GIRLS Duxbury 2, King Philip 0
FOXBORO — Senior Christina Coleman stopped 20 shots while Sam Robison led the defensive effort, but the Warriors couldn’t make the most of their opportunities in the non-league defeat.
Duxbury took a 1-0 lead with 1:30 left in the second period before adding an insurance goal midway through the third.
KP mustered just 10 shots in the contest. The Warriors (2-2) will host Norwell on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.