WALPOLE — Quick first-period scores were enough for the Mansfield boys hockey team to get past North Attleboro Saturday afternoon, winning 4-1 in the Songin Cup semifinal at Rodman Arena.
Mansfield’s first score came from Mark DeGirolamo, who scored on the first Hornet shot on net in the first 90 seconds. Teammate Ty Carroll followed up with the eventual game-winning score, making it 2-0 in the first period.
Fifteen seconds after Carroll’s score, a penalty shot for North Attleboro’s Sam Clarke gave the Rocketeers a chance to cut the difference down, but he was turned aside by Mansfield goaltender Chris Hormann.
North Attleboro’s only score of the game came in the second period off a loose-puck scramble at the goal, with Nik Kojoian scoring on a power play.
Kyle Oakley, with the assist from Declan Foley, and a Dillon Benoit score gave Mansfield added insurance through the third period.
In goal, Hormann made 24 saves for Mansfield, playing an instrumental role in the win.
“He’s been solid between the pipes and he gets better every day in practice,” Mansfield head coach Mike Balzarini said of Hormann. “We’re going to rely on him heavily over the last two games of the season. ... We’re fighting to get into postseason play, and I think he’s a big part of that.”
North Attleboro (9-9-1, 5-2-1 in Hockomock play) is back in action Monday night, playing in a Songin Cup consolation game against Walpole at Rodman Arena.
Mansfield (7-9-1, 4-4-0) is also back in action on Monday at Rodman Arena, taking on King Philip in the tournament final.
Westwood 4, Attleboro 1
Outshot 38-10, host Attleboro lost decisively to Westwood at New England Sports Village.
Junior Owen Parker scored the only goal for the Bombardiers eight minutes into the first period.
The Bombardiers (0-16) play Latin Academy at Shea Rink on Monday.
King Philip 2, Walpole 2
After neither team scored in the third period or overtime, visiting King Philip won in a shootout to defeat Walpole at Rodman Arena.
Senior Shaun Fitzpatrick starred for the Warriors, notching a goal and an assist.
The Warriors (9-7-2) play Mansfield at Rodman Arena on Monday.
Stoughton 4, Foxboro 2
Visiting Foxboro mustered just 17 shots on goal in a loss to Stoughton at Asiaf Rink on Saturday.
In the second period, Senior Steven Bridges got the Warriors on the board, while Tom Marcucella scored the team’s final goal in the third.
The Warriors (8-10) play Attleboro at Foxboro Sports Center on Tuesday.
GIRLS
King Philip 3, Dennis-Yarmouth 2
SOUTH DENNIS — The King Philip girls hockey team scored three straight goals to open Saturday’s game against Dennis-Yarmouth and held on for a non-league win at Tony Kent Arena.
Morgan Cuningham and Sydney O’Shea’s scores in the first period gave the Warriors a 2-0 lead through one, and was followed up by Alison Donovan’s second-period score to make it 3-0.
Dennis-Yarmouth scored twice in the third period on goaltender Kiki Lynch, who stopped 16 shots in goal. For the Warriors, they put 36 shots on net in the win.
“A solid win,” King Philip head coach Ken Assad. “We had a defenseman score (Donovan), which was great. ... It was a pretty good game.”
Assisting scores for KP were Meg Sherwood and Jennifer Daniels. The Warriors finished the regular season with a 3-3 league record and are 16-4 overall.