ATTLEBORO — Unable to convert on a 5-on-3 power play during the first period and held scoreless through the first 30 minutes of play at New England Sports Village Wednesday, the Mansfield High hockey team had reason to be concerned about the outcome of its Hockomock League game with Attleboro High.
“We played well in all three zones, we killed off five penalties, it was a great game,” Mansfield coach Mike Balarini said after the Hornets tallied twice in the third period to take home a 2-0 victory over the Bombardiers.
“I was so proud of our kids, the effort that they put in, we competed,” Attleboro coach Mark Homer said. “It wasn’t the result that we wanted, but I was very happy with the way that we played for three periods.”
Cam Page scored the first goal for Mansfield (3-1-1) on a power play at 4:08 of the third period with Chris Jenkins and Kevin Belanger, picking up the first of his two assists, to set up the sequence.
The Hornets’ Jake Lund added an empty-net goal for the Hornets with 1:04 left.
Mansfield held a 34-22 edge in shots with AHS goalie Nick Piazza blanking the Hornets through the first two periods as the Bombardiers’ penalty killing unit of Ryan Morry, Aidan Diggin, Liam McDonough and Sean Marshall were solid during the Hornets’ two-man advantage for better than a minute in the first period.
While the Hornets went 1-for-5 on the power play, Attleboro went 0-for-5, having pairs of man advantage chances in the first and second periods against Mansfield goalie Sean McCafferty.
“There were a lot of battles, a lot of physicality,” Homer said. “We won some of those one-on-one battles.”
The Bombardiers hit a goal post and had three breakaway bids against McCafferty.
The Hornets return to action Saturday for a non-league game at Shrewsbury, while Attleboro returns to NESV for a 6:30 p.m. faceoff against Canton.
Medway 6, King Philip 4
FOXBORO — Aidan Boulger and Rocco Bianculli each scored two goals, but the King Philip High Warriors surrendered a trio of power play goals to Medway in the non-league loss.
Medway, which converted three of its four man advantages, scored the first two goals of the game, at 4:05 and on a power play at 6:57, for a 3-2 lead after the first period. The Mustangs took a 4-3 lead into the third period.
Boulger (at 10:42 from Bianculli) and Boianculli (at 14:16 from Boulger) put King Philip on the scoreboard in the first period.
Bianculli netted his second goal in the second period, while Boulger netted his second goal with three minutes left in the game after King Philip had pulled goalie Jesper Makudera for a sixth skater.
King Philip outshot Medway by a 45-26 margin, including a 16-4 edge in the third period. Nate Ihley started in goal for the Warriors (4-2), who return to the Foxboro Sports Center ice Saturday night against Foxboro.
GIRLS Newton North 5, Bishop Feehan 0
NEWTON – Despite unleashing 26 shots, the Bishop Feehan Shamrocks were held off of the scoreboard through all three periods of the non-league game. Newton North tallied a pair of first period goals and took a 5-0 lead into the third period.
Brooke Borges sparked the Shamrock offense which had a plus-nine advantage in shots. Avery Blanchard totaled 12 saves in goal for Bishop Feehan (0-5), which returns to the road Saturday for a 7 p.m. game in Falmouth.
