FOXBORO — For the second time this season, the Mansfield High and King Philip Regional High hockey teams skated to a tie in Wednesday night’s Hockomock League showdown, settling for a 2-2 draw at Foxboro Sports Center.
With the game tied at 2-all after two periods, King Philip out-shot the Hornets 10-7 in the third period, including a breakaway opportunity with just over eight minutes remaining that resulted in a four-save sequence by Mansfield goaltender Sean McCafferty (23 saves), who turned away shot after shot.
“It could have easily been a 6-2 game if it wasn’t for McCafferty — he played amazing,” Mansfield coach Mike Balzarini said of his senior goaltender.
Mansfield (5-6-5, 3-1-4) owned the first period. The Hornets’ first goal was a short-handed strike off the stick of captain Kevin Belanger (assisted by Conor Benoit and Chris Jenkins), who raced past a pair of Warrior defenders and beat KP goaltender Jesper Makudera (22 saves) less than two minutes into the game and 40 seconds into a King Philip power play.
The Hornets extended their lead at the 5:31 mark of the first period as Jenkins picked up his second assist with his shot ricocheting off the pad of Makudera before it was cleaned up by captain Jake Lund.
King Philip responded in the second period to tie the game within a matter of 17 seconds. The Warriors’ first goal came during a power play in which Chris Daniels scored on a back-handed attempt, cleaning up a shot on goal from Kyle Gray. Before Mansfield was able to set their defense, Jack Coulter stole the puck and fed Aidan Boulger, who softly dumped his shot over the head of McCafferty for the tying score.
“We’ve gone back-and-forth this season, but lately we have been getting off to great starts and just not able to hold two goal leads,” Balzarini said of the Hornets, who also held a 3-1 advantage in their previous 3-3 tie with King Philip.
In the final two minutes, each team had a faceoff in the opposing team’s zone with King Philip winning both and had a final shot attempt gloved by McCafferty with 23 seconds left.
King Philip finished with a 25-24 advantage in total shots on goal. Mansfield racked up three penalties on the night, killing two and scoring shorthanded on one, while the Warriors had just one penalty that led to a Hornet goal.
Mansfield takes on Foxboro Saturday at 8:30 p.m., while the Warriors entertain Oliver Ames Saturday at 4 p.m in a pair of Hockomock League games.
