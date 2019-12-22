ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High hockey team scored four goals in the second period, including two off of the stick of senior Matt McSweeney within a span of little more than a minute, to skate past Bishop Feehan High 5-4 Saturday at a packed New England Sports Village.
“We needed to make some adjustments to what they were doing,” North Attleboro coach Ben McManama said of erasing a 2-1 deficit to the Shamrocks after the first period.
“We played a consistent game, but North had some seeing-eye goals that found their way in,” Bishop Feehan coach Kevin Dunn said.
McSweeney gave North Attleboro a 4-3 lead at 11:01 of the second period and then created a two-goal edge for the Big Red at 12:12.
Will Yeomans had earlier knotted the score at 2-2 for North at 4:13 of the second period, while Jake Gruber put the Rocketeers in front (with Sam Clarke assisting) at 10:16.
Kevin Borah’s second goal of the game at 10:28 from Tom Franzosa and Tom Reilly pulled the Shamrocks back into a 3-3 tie.
“We needed a simple game,” McManama said. “We played smart defensively (in front of goalie Nick DiGiacomo). When we struggle is when we go outside our system.”
Jake McNeany put North in front at 10:33 of the first period, but the Shamrocks (1-2) took the lead with goals by Borah (at 9:52 from Reilly) and Kevin Barrera (at 10:38 from Jason Sullivan on the power play).
Barrera scored his second goal for the Shamrocks at 9:56 of the third period with Cam Damaso and Sullivan assisting to close the North lead to the final margin.
North Attleboro (2-0-1) returns to NESV Monday for a 4 p.m. Hockomock League game with Mansfield, while Bishop Feehan skates against Notre Dame High of Connecticut Friday in the opening round of the Catholic Memorial Holiday Tournament.
