ATTLEBORO — Minus a miscue in not being able to clear the puck in the crease in the first minute of the first period and surrendering a turnover in the defensive zone that resulted in a goal in the final minute of the second period, the North Attleboro High hockey team might have won Friday night.
Unfortunately for the Rocketeers’ Franklin High’s Ben Jarosz seized upon a jam-in opportunity 55 seconds into the game and Declan Lovett converted North Attleboro being unable to get the puck out of its own zone for a second Panthers’ goal at 14:20 of the second period as the visitors skated away from New England Sports Village with a 4-0 victory.
North Attleboro senior goalie Jim Burtch, making just his second career varsity start, earned the No. 1 star with one superlative save after another.
Burtch turned back a dozen Panther shots in each of the first two periods in holding off Franklin and presenting the Rocketeers an opportunity for an upset, or at least the chance to take a point.
“It’s unfortunate, but that’s what we harp on every day,” North Attleboro coach Ben McManama said of miscues being the difference in the outcomes. “The blue line, that’s the biggest thing. We can’t have a turnover 10 feet inside our blue line, the last 40 seconds, that’s no good.”
The Rocketeers had not been on the ice for a game since a Jan. 6 four-goal season debut win over Oliver Ames. Since then, two games were postponed due to coronavirus protocol, while the Panthers filled Friday’s date on the calendar, which otherwise would have been a Hockomock League game against Stoughton.
North had a handful of good scoring chances in the first period from Jake Gruber off the right wing, Charlie Connolly with a shot from the left point, Nick Longa on a steal, Tyler Sarro and Nik Kajoian both in the slot.
The Rocketeers were also unable to convert a five-minute Panthers’ major penalty, facing a two-goal deficit four minutes into the third period. Connolly had two shots from the point and then rung a puck off of the right post.
“That was a good opportunity for us and Franklin came with a lot of pressure,” McManama said. “We’re not used to that. In the offensive zone, they were hard on us. We have to practice that and make sure we’re ready against an aggressive penalty kill.”
Even worse, North was assessed a minor penalty with 1:58 left on the man advantage.,
Though North Attleboro generated just four shots in each of the first two periods, the Rocketeers forced six faceoffs in the Franklin zone in the first period and won three of four faceoffs in the attacking zone during the second period.
“We were giving too many odd-man rushes,” McManama of the Panthers picking up the pace over the final two periods. “Our start, it shows that we haven’t really played as many games” McManama said of North’s lack of on-ice competition. “Unfortunately, we were in the right position, but kept fumbling pucks.”
The Panthers added a pair of third period goals at 9:46 and at 12:35 to turn a tight-fisted tussle into a deceptive final margin.
“We knew what to do, we just didn’t do it,” McManama said.
Burtch and the Rocketeers foiled Franklin time and again. Austin Comery made a goal mouth clearand Tyler Sarro blocked a shot in the slot in the first period. Connolly took a loose puck Franklin chance five minutes into the second period.
“He’s doing a heck of a job,” McManama said of Burtch. “We have to do the little things to help him out. Our defense was okay, but we’ve got to get better.”
Burtch and the Rockeers killed off a Franklin power play at the nine minute mark of the first period with Brady and Tyler Sarro making clears. North killed off yet a second Panther power play in the 11th minute of the second period.
North Attleboro had a pair of quality chances to knot the score early in the second period on a drive from the right point by Gavin Arabian, then a steal and shot by Joe Quinn. Even at 3-0, Mark Ayvazyn and Gruber had back to back scoring chances in close.
“We have to move pucks better, we held onto pucks too long, we have to get it out (of the zone) or move it,” McManama said.
The Rocketeers return to the ice Monday at the Canton Ice House for a 4:15 p.m. game against the Bulldogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.