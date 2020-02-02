ATTLEBORO — Senior Ryan Morry picked a perfect scenario to respond to the challenge of continuing a quest for an MIAA Tournament berth with his fellow classmates on Senior Night at the New England Sports Village.
Morry turned the red light on four times, while seniors Liam McDonough, Sam Flynn, Matt Viveiros and Kyle Miniati all contributed strong efforts as the Attleboro High hockey team skated to a 6-2 victory over Cardinal Spellman in a non-league game.
Morry put the Bombardiers (4-9-1) in front at 1:48 of the first period, tallied twice late in the second period (at 10:36 and 14:17) to give AHS a 5-1 edge heading into the final 15 minutes, and then scored his fourth goal at 8:32 of the third period.
Aidan Dryjowicz scored the first of his two goals for the Bombardiers at 6:41 of the first period and added a second-period tally, while McDonough was on the scoresheet twice with assists.
“We need all the wins that we can get,” AHS coach Mark Homer said. The Bombardiers can advance into postseason play on the basis of their overall record with six games remaining, or by virtue of their Division 3 slate under the Sullivan Rule.
AHS needs to beat host Martha’s Vineyard in the first round of the Farleigh Dickinson Tournament and then beat Hopkinton in a second-round game to advance.
Nick Piazza took the win in goal for AHS as the Bombardiers enjoyed a 42-18 advantage in shots. The Bombardiers next host Oliver Ames Wednesday.
King Philip 3, Oliver Ames 2
BROCKTON — Senior Joe Boselli tallied twice as the MIAA Tournament-bound Warriors of King Philip held off Oliver Ames in the Hockomock League game.
Nate Ihley totaled 18 saves in goal for KP (9-4-2), which was staked a three-goal lead, but then went scoreless over the final 28 minutes. Ihley blanked the Tigers in both the first and third periods to preserve the two points.
David Lawler scored the game-winning goal for the Warriors at 2:08 of the second period, with Conor Cooke assisting. Boselli put KP in front at 14:56 of the first period (with Chris Daniels assisting) and created a 2-0 edge at 1:32 of the second period (with Rocco Bianculli assisting).
Foxboro 6, Norton 1
FOXBORO — Kirk Leach scored three goals and goalie Espen Reager (25 saves) blanked Norton in both the first and third periods as Foxboro closed in on an MIAA Tournament berth with the non-league win at the Foxboro Sports Center.
Leach gave Foxboro a 3-0 lead with a power-play goal in the second period, and then created a 5-1 lead for the Warriors (with Jack Watts and Kyle McGinnis) at 12:12 of the session. Leach netted his hat-trick goal at 7:48 of the third period (with Ron MacLellan and McGinnis assisting).
Foxboro (6-4-4) can qualify for postseason play on either its overall won-lost record or via the Sullivan Rule. Foxboro has a 3:40 p.m. faceoff Monday on home ice with a non-league game against North Smithfield, R.I.
Steve D’Ercole scored the lone goal for Norton (5-8-1) during the second period.
Brady Daly and Ryan Jacobs (from Matt Grace and Dylan Pothier) scored first-period goals to give the Warriors a two-goal lead after 15 minutes. Justin Bertumen added a second-period goal at 7:14, with Ben Ricketts assisting.
Franklin 3, North Attleboro 2
ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers are in need of three points in order to qualify for the MIAA Tournament after dropping the Hockomock League game to the Panthers at the NESV. Franklin broke a 2-2 deadlock by scoring with just under three minutes left.
North (6-6-5) overcame a 2-0 deficit after the first period. Sam Clarke put the Rocketeers on the scoreboard with a power-play goal three minutes into the second period, assisted by Jake McNeany. Then Jack Connolly gained the equalizer for North, scoring on a breakaway at the five-minute mark of the second period.
Nick DiGiacomo totaled 22 saves in goal for North, which was able to generate just 16 shots and was not afforded a power-play chance in the third period. The Rocketeers have a non-league game with Wayland at home at 6 p.m. Monday.
Winthrop 6, Mansfield 1
WINHTROP — The Hornets staked themselves to a one-goal first-period lead and then surrendered a half-dozen goals to Winthrop over the final two periods in losing the non-league game.
The Hornets took a point with Winthrop in their early-season meeting, a 2-2 tie, but got off to a sluggish start in losing the non-league game. The Hornets (5-6-4) meet King Philip Wednesday with a 7 p.m. faceoff at the Foxboro Sports Center.
Upper Cape Regional 5, Tri-County 1
FRANKLIN — The Cougars not only lost the Mayflower League game, but high-scoring center Brody Dalzell with a torn MCL during a goal-mouth pileup. Tri-County (5-9-1) took a 1-0 first-period lead on a power-play goal by Justin O’Malley, with Dalzell assisting.
Upper Cape tallied a pair of second-period goals and then scored three more times in the third period. The Cougars have a non-league game with Norton in Franklin Monday at 6 p.m.
GIRLS Franklin 4, King Philip 1
FOXBORO — The Warriors are in must-win mode, needing points in at least five of their final six games in order to advance into postseason play after losing the Hockomock League game to the Panthers.
KP (6-10) faced a 2-0 first-period deficit before Morgan Cunningham scored the lone goal of the game for the Warriors, with Avery Maxwell assisting. KP faced a 3-1 deficit entering the third period.
KP was able to generate just 17 shots on goal. The Warriors next host Stoughton Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Ursuline Academy 5, Bishop Feehan 0
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks surrendered a trio of first-period goals to Ursuline Academy and dropped the non-league contest at the NESV. Ursuline, one of the top-ranked teams, added a pair of second-period goals.
Kate Franzosa had two quality scoring chances for Bishop Feehan (1-10), while Alana DiPlacido was strong in the neutral and attacking zones. The Shamrocks were afforded just two power-play chances in the game.
Bishop Feehan next has a 6:45 p.m. faceoff Monday at Wayland.
Foxboro-Mansfield 3, Whitman-Hanson 2
WALPOLE — Ella Waryas scored a third-period power-play goal to keep Foxboro-Mansfield’s hopes alive for an MIAA Tournament berth in the non-league win. Waryas smacked in the loose puck after Reese Pereira had won a faceoff in the attacking zone and Emma Pereira had put the puck on net.
Alex Ledin scored the first two goals for Foxboro-Mansfield (6-6), one in the first period and the second, knotting the score at 2-2 early in the third period. The Warriors next visit Canton Wednesday at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.