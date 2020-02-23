ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High hockey team flung 34 shots at Taunton High junior goalkeeper Sean Bunker, but only one found the back of the Tigers’ net.
For all of the 19 faceoffs forced in the attacking zone and won (13) in the third period, the Rocketeers were unable to turn the red light on. Even with a sixth skater after pulling goalie Nick DiGiacomo in favor of another attacker for 1:24 on a power play, North Attleboro was unable to score.
Meanwhile, the Tigers tallied twice on breakaway bids, avenging a 4-2 loss to the Big Red earlier in the season, to take home a 2-1 victory from New England Sports Village Sunday in the preliminary round of the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional.
“A lot of shots missed the net too, we needed to bear down in front more,” North Attleboro coach Ben McManama said after the Rocketeers were blanked by Bunker over the final 40 minutes.
Brady Sarro put the Big Red in front at 5:05 of the first period, deflecting a pass that Tyler Sarro sent out in front of the Taunton net from the deep right corner, Jake McNeany also assisting on the play.
From there, North was unable to convert a scoring chance, posting 15 shots in the first period and a dozen more in the third period — including potential game-tying bids with a drive from the left point by McNeany, a backhander by Nik Kojoian and a Tyler Sarro drive which skirted the right post by an inch — all within the final minute of play.
“That’s kind of been our story all season,” McManama said of a shortage of goals. “We should have put more goals away early and we made some mistakes on their goals.”
Taunton capitalized twice on two zone passes and breakaways. Mike Albert knotted the score at 1-all at 3:28 of the second period, skating in alone on DiGiacomo from the blue line. At 8:52 of the third period, Conor McGrath produced the winning goal for the Tigers on another dash through the North zone.
North nearly tied the score at 2-all on a shorthanded situation with just under four minutes remaining as Dennis Morehouse crashed in on Bunker, only to be denied.
North had only a shot by Jack Connolly as a threat on its first power play a minute into the second period. On its second man advantage, in the seventh minute of the second period, the Rocketeers went without a shot on goal.
While the Tigers were limited to merely 14 shots, North had ample opportunity to score in the first period as Matt McSweeney had a backhander in the fifth minute, while Morehouse was at the left post in the seventh minute and right post in the 13th minute.
Connolly had another prime scoring chance for the Rocketeers in the seventh minute jamming at a loose puck in the crease.
“At times in the game, they were beating us with their energy,” McManama said. “It was some of the same mistakes that we made all year long,” McManama added. “I feel bad for our (nine) seniors. Both of their goals shouldn’t have happened. It’s playoff hockey, we’ve talked about it.”
