MARLBORO — The North Attleboro High hockey team was in need of a win, something it had not done for nearly a month.
Seniors Dennis Morehouse and Jack Connolly each scored twice as the Big Red snapped a 0-4-3 winless streak with an 8-3 victory over Wayland High Monday night in a non-league game.
“We haven’t been playing that badly, we just haven’t won games,” North Attleboro coach Ben McManama said of the Rocketeers, 7-6-5 on the season with two games remaining.Wayland (1-14) had allowed 44 goals in losing its previous six games. After 15 minutes, North Attleboro added to that total with four goals.
Sam Clarke, Jake McNeany, Brady Sarro and Moorehouse tallied in the first period for North before the Rocketeers took a 7-2 lead into the third period. Nik Kojoian scored the sixth goal for North Attleboro.
Moorehouse scored North Attleboro’s second and eighth goals, while Connolly scored the Rocketeers’ fifth and seventh goals.
Nick DiGiacomo started in net and blanked Wayland over the first period before Ethan Chu took over in for the final two periods.
North Attleboro is off until Feb. 12 when it faces King Philip at New England Sports Village.
Norton 3, Tri-County 2
FRANKLIN — Junior Steve D’Ercole broke a 2-2 tie on a second period power play goal with six minutes left.
John Brennan scored a short-handed goal and Mike Whalen created a 2-0 lead for Norton (6-8-1) in the first period.
Tri-County (5-10-1), minus four players due to the flu and without high-scoring center Brody Dalzell (MCL), rallied for a pair of second period power play goals. Joe Charlebois put the Cougars on the scoreboard with a shot from the point, then Kyle Mastroiani tallied the equalizer with Bryce Dalzell assisting.
Two minutes later, in the 10th minute, D’Ercole regained the lead for Norton. Tri-County junior goalkeeper Andrew Todd made 57 saves while Sam Grolnic worked the first two periods in goal for Norton, with Collin Lyons taking over in the third period, the duo combining for 18 saves.
The Cougars have a doubleheader with Blue Hills Wednesday in Canton, a regularly scheduled game and the continuation of a game suspended earlier in the season due to poor ice.
Norton snapped a four-game (0-3-1) winless skid with the win. The Lancers next host Holliston Wednesday at 8 p.m. at the Foxboro Sports Center.
GIRLS Wayland 5, Bishop Feehan 1
WESTON — The Shamrocks surrendered a trio of second period goals to fall in the non-league game. Bishop Feehan faced a 1-0 deficit after 15 minutes and a 4-0 gap after the second period.
Brooke Borges scored her first varsity career goal for the Shamrocks (1-12) in the third period with Mary Lamoriello and Lauren Cullity assisting. Avery Blanchard totaled 22 saves in goal. The Shamrocks next visit Pembroke Wednesday.
