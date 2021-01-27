FOXBORO — Had the “hockey gods” been perched in the stands at the Foxboro Sports Center Wednesday, the quorum surely would have rewarded the Foxboro High Warriors with points.
Due to COVID-19 protocol, the Warriors dressed just nine skaters and goalie Jack Spinney. The Warriors twice rallied from one goal deficits to knot North Attleboro High on goals off of the sticks of Eoin Reager and Kirk Leach during the second period.
Unfortunately for Foxboro, the Rocketeers turned the red light on three times in the third period, with sophomore Brody Gaulin and junior Sam Clarke scoring within a 48-second span as the Big Red skated to a 5-3 verdict in the meeting of Hockomock League members.
“Our kids played with a lot of heart, we were at short numbers and we went right at them,” Foxboro coach Mark Cedorchuk said. “We played tough, we were right there with them.”
Reager drilled a shot from the left point to tie the score at 1-1 for Foxboro (on a power play at 10:36 from Tom Marcucella and Leach. Then Leachm, at 13:06 from Brady Daly and Marcucella, fired a wrist shot from the right wing to knot the score at 2-2 for the Warriors.
“Let’s be honest, it was tough game for our guys,” North Attleboro coach Ben McManama said in the wake of the severe spinal injury suffered by Bishop Feehan High senior forward A.J. Quetta at Pope Francis in West Springfield on Tuesday. “It affected a lot of us.”
Foxboro generated 11 first period shots and won seven of nine faceoffs in the attacking zone, but went unrewarded on the scoreboard, even having a power play bid with 2:25 left in the period.
Junior Ben Ricketts, at 12:56 of the third period, followed up his own shot with a falling at the left post rebound shot for Foxboro’s third goal.
The Warriors were awarded a power play chance with 1:29 remaining. Spinney was extricated from the Foxboro net in favor of a sixth skater. While Ricketts had a great scoring chance for Foxboro, Charlie Connolly and Westcott came up with two important clearances of the puck for North Attleboro.
“My hats are off to Foxboro,” McManama said. “We had to get pucks under their (defensive) line, especially in the third period. It was too hard for them.”
Junior Austin Comery broke the 2-2 deadlock for North with a goal at 4:43 of the third period, a wrist shot which snuck through Spinney’s pads, Sean Mahoney assisting.
Foxboro’s defensive cast of Alex Coviello, Dylan Pothier and Reager played with poise and a sense of purpose, North scoring just two goals on 20 shots through two periods; the Warriors killing off a first period Rocketeer power play in the fifth minute and a second period power play in the sixth minute.
“We have to do a better job in front of the net,” Cedorchuk said of North Attleboro crashing the net and creating rebound scoring chances. “We just have to be smarter with the puck in our end and get it out quicker.”
Gaulin (at 10:28 from Comery and Joe Quinn) tucked in a rebound for what proved to be the game-winning Big Red goal. And at 11:16, Clarke created a three-goal lead with Comery collecting his second assist. North generated 18 third period shots and won six of eight faceoffs in the attacking zone.
North Attleboro had taken the lead at 7:24 of the first period when Tyler Sarro jammed in a rebound at the left post with Westcott assisting.
Brady Sarro regained the lead for the Rocketeers at 2-2, at 12:08 of the second period after taking a well-placed and timed drop pass from Clarke inside of the right faceoff circle.
The Rocketeers had a potential third goal by Westcott to break a 2-2 tie nullified at 2:29 of the third period by a whistle, while Marcucella rang a shot off of the crossbar late in the second period.
Foxboro (2-3) and North Attleboro (3-3) have a rematch Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the New England Sports Village.
