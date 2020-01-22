ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High hockey team secured a desired point, but the Foxboro High Warriors were left wanting more than the one point they took in a 3-3 standoff with the Rocketeers in a Hockomock League game Wednesday at New England Sports Village.
Junior center Kirk Leach scored two goals and set up Jack Watts for a second period power play goal that regained the lead for the Warriors at 3:53.
However, the Rocketeers responded with a pair of goals 44 seconds apart early in the third period — Jack Connolly’s second goal of the game on a power play at 4:39 and Jeff Baker at 5:23 — to resurrect the Rocketeers.
Foxboro senior goalie Espen Reager proved to be remarkable through three periods, facing 40 shots and limiting the Big Red to one goal on 22 shots through the first two periods of play.
Foxboro was within an inch of winning the game as Watts, the sophomore wing, skated in on a partial breakaway on a power play bid with 38 seconds to go and flicked a backhand shot off of the left post behind North goalie Nick DiGiacomo.
“It was no secret, it was simple, the third period was the most important 15 minutes of our season,” North Attleboro coach Ben McManama said as the Rocketeers (6-4-5) had also been winless in their previous three games (0-2-1), scoring just three goals over the previous six periods in losing games on the road to Oliver Ames and Wellesley.
“It was pretty obvious, with the standings and who we were playing why,” McManama said of the Rocketeers’ concerted effort to take pucks to the net, with limiting Foxboro to merely two third period shots and senior center Dennis Morehouse winning three key faceoffs in the final 90 seconds to preserve the point.
“They scored two power play goals, that was our achilles heel,” Foxboro coach Mark Cedorchuk said. “I thought we out-played them in the second period, we had our chances. We should be going into that game knowing that we can win it, I really thought that we were going to have that (a win).”
Leach had presented Foxboro with a 3-1 advantage just 44 seconds into the third period, with Watts assisting.
Then Reager held North at bay with denying Connolly on a point blank shot in the third minute and Morehouse on a crafty rush and shot from the left seconds later. The Rocketeers could have been befuddled.
A Foxboro penalty created an avenue of opportunity for the Rocketeers with Connolly scoring on the power play, Tyler Sarro and Morehouse assisting.
North continued to be quick on the puck and Baker tallied the equalizer for the Rocketeers with a wrist shot in the slot.
“Overall, our defense played well, all five guys, we moved the puck up ice quickly,” Cedorchuk said. “We skated with them, our forwards, overall, played well too. We gave them two power play goals.”
Leach presented Foxboro the lead at 2:28 of the first period with a backhand shot in the slot. Connolly put North on the scoreboard just 59 seconds into the second period, a power play goal with a shot from inside the right faceoff circle, Sarro and Will Yeomans assisting.
Watts regained the lead for Foxboro three minutes later, a deflection of a Leach shot from the right faceoff circle.
“There are a lot of little things going on this year that you have to look at the positives,” McManama said. “We battled back, we played one of our better periods energy-wise (in the third period), we just have to keep doing that. We have to keep on getting better and better.”
Foxboro (4-4-3) has a 7 p.m. game at the Foxboro Sports Center against Attleboro Saturday, while North Attleboro is off until Wednesday at Canton.
