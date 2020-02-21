NORTH ATTLEBORO — The good news for the North Attleboro High hockey team is that it already has a win over Taunton High this season and that the Rocketeers will be on home ice at the New England Sports Village for the opening round of the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional.
The Rocketeers (7-7-6) will host the Tigers in a preliminary round game Sunday at 4 p.m.
North Attleboro skates into the contest with the leading scorer in the Hockomock League on the ice, senior center Dennis Morehouse (11 goals, 19 assists) and with the confidence of having beaten Taunton 4-2 earlier in the season.
But, in order for coach Ben McManama’s skaters to advance, North will have to play sound defensively in front of senior goalie Nick DiGiacomo.
“We haven’t played our best hockey yet, we haven’t played our best 45 minutes for sure,” North coach Ben McManama said of a concerted effort in all three zones from the first drop of the puck.
North Attleboro has only one win over its past six games (1-3-2), so the Rocketeers have to create space for DiGiacomo to see the puck and they have to stay out of the penalty box.
“Team defense is important,” McManama said. “I think we’re healthy, we have five D-men when before we had four.”
The Rocketeers generally have Jake McNeany (five goals, seven assists) paired with Will Yeomans, then with Jeff Baker, Austin Comery and Charlie Connolly also in the rotation.
“We’ve been working on our defense, we’re getting better,” McManama said.
North Attleboro has allowed 59 goals this season, allowing three goals or more in 13 games.
“DiGiacomo has played well,” McManama said. “A lot of our goals-against were self-inflicted mistakes. We kept on killing ourselves.”
North advanced to the quarterfinals of the Division 2 South Sectional last season before falling 3-2 to Norwood.
“We’re prepared, but we have to execute,” McManama said. “We can’t make those handful of mistakes that kill us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.